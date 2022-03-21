"She made her mother proud": Fans react as Zaréh Isa, daughter of American Idol alum Nadia Turner, gets a golden ticket 

American Idol auditions witnessed a blast from the past in Episode 4. Zaréh, the daughter of the show's alum Nadia Turner, impressed judges with her performance and obtained a golden ticket to Hollywood.
Nadia Turner was in Season 4 of American Idol and made it to the top eight. The contestant kept her audition a secret. She revealed that she had told Nadia that it was going to be their mother-daughter spa day but was instead going to take her to the show's auditions.
Upon reaching the set, Nadia was surprised when Zaréh revealed that she was auditioning for American Idol. Lionel Richie described the incident as the show reaching a "full circle." Fans were impressed with the contestant's performance. One fan tweeted:
Fans react as American Idol contestant delivers an impressive performance
Fans were impressed with Zaréh's vocals and took to social media to congratulate and cheer for her. Some were even impressed to see Nadia Turner on stage again.
American Idol contestant Zaréh Isa gets her golden ticket to Hollywood
The 22-year-old stylist followed in her mother Nadia Turner's footsteps to audition for American Idol. The host, Ryan Seacrest, introduced the alum and her daughter to the judges and said:
"So this is Nadia. Nadia was a Top 10 finalist, Season 4. And this is her dope daughter Zaréh who is auditioning today. She thought she was going for a spa day."
Zaréh revealed that her mother had just found out that she was going to be auditioning for the singing competition. The contestant also wore the same clothes that her mother wore during her audition. The judges were surprised at the turn of events but were also happy to see two generations on the same stage.
The contestant performed Bust Out Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan. Her audition came as a surprise to her mother, who was emotional by the end of her performance. Lionel Richie passed his handkerchief to Nadia. He said:
"If you could have seen your mother while she was singing..she's crying...no seriously of the word called 'pride,' your mom was blowing up over it. I didn't know Season 20 was gonna bring us that next step."
Luke Bryan felt that the contestant gave the judges an amazing performance and said:
"You killed that song. In your zone, you are tremendous. I think when you stop getting to the top levels of your range, griddy it up a little bit, dig in and just put some grease on it, you know what I mean?"
Katy Perry confessed that Zaréh had the "beginnings of a true artist," with a cool vibe to her songs. The contestant got her golden ticket to Hollywood, leaving both mother and daughter shocked and emotional.
Viewers will have to tune in weekly to see how far Zaréh makes it on American Idol. This week will be the final round of auditions on the show, and the stage was graced by a guest visit from Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx. The show will also air another episode on Monday, March 21, 2022.