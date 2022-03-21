"She made her mother proud": Fans react as Zaréh Isa, daughter of American Idol alum Nadia Turner, gets a golden ticket 

American Idol auditions witnessed a blast from the past in Episode 4. Zaréh, the daughter of the show's alum Nadia Turner, impressed judges with her performance and obtained a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Nadia Turner was in Season 4 of American Idol and made it to the top eight. The contestant kept her audition a secret. She revealed that she had told Nadia that it was going to be their mother-daughter spa day but was instead going to take her to the show's auditions.

Upon reaching the set, Nadia was surprised when Zaréh revealed that she was auditioning for American Idol. Lionel Richie described the incident as the show reaching a "full circle." Fans were impressed with the contestant's performance. One fan tweeted:

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Zaréh has an amazing singing voice. She made her mother proud. #AmericanIdol Zaréh has an amazing singing voice. She made her mother proud. #AmericanIdol

Fans react as American Idol contestant delivers an impressive performance

Fans were impressed with Zaréh's vocals and took to social media to congratulate and cheer for her. Some were even impressed to see Nadia Turner on stage again.

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee Congratulations on pulling off the audition and the surprise for your Mom, @styledbyzaza ! That was fun to see! #AmericanIdol Congratulations on pulling off the audition and the surprise for your Mom, @styledbyzaza! That was fun to see! #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #AmericanIdol Loved seeing Nadia again after all these years, she looks amazing! So happy to see her daughter go through to continue! #Idol Loved seeing Nadia again after all these years, she looks amazing! So happy to see her daughter go through to continue! #Idol #AmericanIdol

Teresa @TeresaForReal Congratulations to @styledbyzaza !! It’s so amazing to see @nadiacturner again and crazy for thick former contestants have kids auditioning for #AmericanIdol now! It makes me feel so old Congratulations to @styledbyzaza!! It’s so amazing to see @nadiacturner again and crazy for thick former contestants have kids auditioning for #AmericanIdol now! It makes me feel so old 😂😂

✿ @introvert_412 #AmericanIdol I like her voice. It’s pretty cool that her mom was also on American Idol back in season 4. @styledbyzaza I like her voice. It’s pretty cool that her mom was also on American Idol back in season 4. @styledbyzaza #AmericanIdol

brandon @brandonjhubbard #AmericanIdol Talent sure does run in the family!!! Zareh has such an beautiful voice!! @AmericanIdol Talent sure does run in the family!!! Zareh has such an beautiful voice!! @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol

American Idol contestant Zaréh Isa gets her golden ticket to Hollywood

The 22-year-old stylist followed in her mother Nadia Turner's footsteps to audition for American Idol. The host, Ryan Seacrest, introduced the alum and her daughter to the judges and said:

"So this is Nadia. Nadia was a Top 10 finalist, Season 4. And this is her dope daughter Zaréh who is auditioning today. She thought she was going for a spa day."

Zaréh revealed that her mother had just found out that she was going to be auditioning for the singing competition. The contestant also wore the same clothes that her mother wore during her audition. The judges were surprised at the turn of events but were also happy to see two generations on the same stage.

The contestant performed Bust Out Your Windows by Jazmine Sullivan. Her audition came as a surprise to her mother, who was emotional by the end of her performance. Lionel Richie passed his handkerchief to Nadia. He said:

"If you could have seen your mother while she was singing..she's crying...no seriously of the word called 'pride,' your mom was blowing up over it. I didn't know Season 20 was gonna bring us that next step."

Luke Bryan felt that the contestant gave the judges an amazing performance and said:

"You killed that song. In your zone, you are tremendous. I think when you stop getting to the top levels of your range, griddy it up a little bit, dig in and just put some grease on it, you know what I mean?"

Lionel Richie @LionelRichie : youtu.be/vuEgF0rWR28 20 years of #AmericanIdol and the stars 🤩 just keep on coming! See you all TOMORROW and MONDAY!! You might see a familiar face in this sneak peek 20 years of #AmericanIdol and the stars 🤩 just keep on coming! See you all TOMORROW and MONDAY!! You might see a familiar face in this sneak peek 👀: youtu.be/vuEgF0rWR28 https://t.co/W5raQ9a3JM

Katy Perry confessed that Zaréh had the "beginnings of a true artist," with a cool vibe to her songs. The contestant got her golden ticket to Hollywood, leaving both mother and daughter shocked and emotional.

Viewers will have to tune in weekly to see how far Zaréh makes it on American Idol. This week will be the final round of auditions on the show, and the stage was graced by a guest visit from Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx. The show will also air another episode on Monday, March 21, 2022.

