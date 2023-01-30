"She is married so not real": Margot Robbie dating trend takes over Twitter, leaves internet in splits

A fake Twitter thread involving Australian actress Margot Robbie and football wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has gone viral over the internet.

On January 29, 2023, a user named shared a tweet with pictures of the 32-year-old actress and the 24-year-old player claiming that news outlet TMZ reported that they are dating.

 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨  @DanielJonesMVP Per TMZ, New York Giants star Isaiah Hodgins is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie Per TMZ, New York Giants star Isaiah Hodgins is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie😳‼️ https://t.co/RB9D1u8hec

The tweet garnered more than 4,500 likes and 179 retweets within mere hours of posting.

However, some die-hard Robbie fans were quick to notice the false information and pointed out that the actress had been married to film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Twitter jumped in on the fake Margot Robbie dating claims bandwagon

After the user tweeted the fake claim that Margot Robbie was dating New York Giants star Isaiah Hodgins, Twitterati jumped in on the trend. Several users posted fake tweets linking Robbie to their favorite players and characters, claiming it to be reported by TMZ.

Some of the honorary mentions from the fake link-up include Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Stefon Diggs, Grimace, Christopher Moltisanti, Curtis Taylor, and Daniel Jones.

Darius Slayton would not let Isaiah Hodgins date Margot Robbie

Amidst the growing trend of fake memes linking up Margot Robbie with multiple players, New York Giants star Darius Slayton hopped in on the trend. He jokingly responded to the viral news and wrote that he would "chop both his (Isaiah's) legs off" before he would "let him (Isaiah) get to date" Robbie before him (Slayton).

Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2  𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨  @DanielJonesMVP Per TMZ, New York Giants star Isaiah Hodgins is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie Per TMZ, New York Giants star Isaiah Hodgins is dating A-List actress Margot Robbie😳‼️ https://t.co/RB9D1u8hec 1. This post is cap but more importantly 2. Ide chop both his legs off before i let him get to date Margot before me twitter.com/danieljonesmvp… 1. This post is cap but more importantly 2. Ide chop both his legs off before i let him get to date Margot before me twitter.com/danieljonesmvp…

Neither Margot Robbie nor Isaiah Hodgins have responded to the fake buzz about them dating.

Margot Robbie married her husband Tom Ackerley in 2016

Margot crossed paths with her husband, Tom Ackerley in 2013 on the set of Suite Française. While he was the third assistant director of the film, Robbie starred on camera alongside Michelle Williams.

In 2016, the Suicide Squad star revealed that she wasn't looking for a relationship at the time. She said that the idea of relationships made her "want to vomit."

She said that the relationship soon crept up on him. Robbie added that they had been friends for quite some time and had always been in love with Tom but she believed that he would never love her back. So the star said that she told herself,

"Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him. And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together.' This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before."

In 2016, the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Australia's Gold Coast without previously announcing their engagement. Soon she confirmed the news of her marriage on her since-deleted Instagram profile.

Aside from being husband and wife, Robbie and Ackerley are also business partners and run the production company LuckyChap Entertainment together.

