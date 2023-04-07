"She needs to be fired": Sequoia Middle School Teacher using racial slur video goes viral, sparks outrage online

A language arts teacher from Sequoia Middle School is facing backlash online after she was caught on camera using a racial slur in class. As per ABC 7 Los Angeles, the teacher was in the middle of a classroom discussion about a Mark Twain novel when the N-word was mentioned, with a student asking how to spell it.

An anonymous black student, who recorded the incident, shared what happened in the class. They said:

"The teacher got in front of the class and she was saying that the word is just an English word and everybody can say it if she wants to, it's in the dictionary, and people are oversensitive over the word."

As per ABC 7 news, the student, who happens to be an African-American, said:

"She was trying to force him to say the word and she repeatedly kept saying it and she had a smirk on her face. I was just thinking, 'Dang, this teacher is out of her mind.'"

After the video went viral, several internet users slammed the teacher, demanding that she be fired from the position.

In the video of the Sequoia teacher that went viral over the internet, the teacher, dressed in a black sweater and jeans, can be seen standing in front of a student sitting at a table in class.

In a seemingly taunting smile, the teacher said:

“Say it. N-----. Why? You’re asking me, so go ahead and pronounce it: N-----.”

The Sequoia student in the video can be seen hanging his head in silence as the teacher continues to yell at him and his classmates begin to giggle.

“Pronounce it after me, N-----.”

In a statement issued to ABC 7, Fontana Unified School District said:

“While we acknowledge that this derogatory language comes from a novel first published in the late 1800s, and that historical context is important to consider when discussing literature, the district does not condone the language that was used in the video or using that language outside of the context of discussing the novel.”

After Sequoia Middle School teacher's video of using racial slur in the class went viral, the internet was furious. Several users slammed the teacher for being ignorant about the word and pointed out that just because a word is in the dictionary, it doesn't mean that it has to be said out loud.

As of writing, the name of the teacher in question nor her statement regarding the incident has been released to the media.

