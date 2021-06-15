 "She's the best": Corpse Husband and Valkyrae's wholesome friendship wins hearts online 

It's no secret that Corpse Husband appreciates Valkyrae and his other streamer friends. Between Sykkuno being the only streamer he's hand-delivered his merch to and Valkyrae stepping in for his music video "DAYWALKER," with Machine Gun Kelly, Corpse's appreciation is regularly documented on Twitter and Instagram for his friends and fans.

In a tweet thread on June 14th, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband shared a bout of appreciation for one another while promoting each other at the same time. It began with Corpse Husband tweeting to his fans and others to "stan Valkyrae she's the best."

anyways stan valkyrae she's the best — CORPSE (@CORPSE) June 15, 2021

That quickly led to Valkyrae's surprise reply and Corpse's retort of the same energy as the first tweet, stating "valkyrae supremacy."

idc valkyrae supremacy — CORPSE (@CORPSE) June 15, 2021

YouTube streamer Valkyrae responded with a link to Corpse Husband's new lo-fi song on YouTube. Corpse Husband replied to that with a link to Valkyrae and fellow streamer Natsumii's song titled "Last Cup of Coffee," which is also on YouTube.

Valkyrae x Natsumiii Ft. Lily - Last Cup of Coffee ♫ (A LilyPichu Cover) supremacyhttps://t.co/ianAMyFtLq — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 15, 2021

Valkyrae's friendship with Corpse Husband

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband, along with several other streamers including Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, LilyPichu, Pokimane, Ludwig and Jacksepticeye, became friends by streaming the popular internet game Among Us.

While Corpse Husband has maintained relationships with all other streamers since their last playthrough of the game, he is frequently responsive to Valkyrae on Instagram and Twitter. Valkyrae recently commented on Corpse Husband's lo-fi song release, praising his talent.

Have y’all ever seen a human with this kind of duality ? THE TALENT — rae (@Valkyrae) June 11, 2021

Valkyrae previously described her relationship with Corpse Husband, along with Disguised Toast and Sykkuno, as her brothers.

"I think that's occupied by Corpse. I only have room for one younger brother...I feel like Corpse comes to me when he needs advice..."

Fans were not ready for the heartfelt appreciation between Corpse Husband and Valkyrae and were emotional about the thread. Others responded to Corpse's original tweet by quoting it, stating that they agreed with his assessment.

this is a never ending cycle and I love it pic.twitter.com/Wzzdpt8TXi — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) June 15, 2021

DAMN WE’RE WITNESSING AN APPRECIATION BATTLE HUH — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) June 15, 2021

The appreciation thread between the two content creators was also met with 301 thousand likes overall. Valkyrae also retweeted Corpse's initial tweet claiming that "she's the best."

