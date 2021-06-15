Valkyrae and her ex Sonii spark reconcilement rumors post-Las Vegas trip 

The debate has started, as some are speculating that former Twitch now YouTube streamer Valkyrae and her ex Sonii may be back together. This is based on an Instagram story post from user Monka that shows the two on the dance floor together in the background.

The quality was less than pristine, but that didn't stop fans from speculating the pair, who broke up in March 2020, were possibly rekindling their romance. In the video, Valkyrae stands very closely with Sonii and may be sharing a kiss on the cheek towards the end of the five-second post. The two were also photographed together for Valkyrae's Instagram story.

The video that allegedly shows Valkyrae and Sonii in the background together at the end. pic.twitter.com/pfwyq0mmV3 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Valkyrae and Sonii

Valkyrae and Sonii had been dating for four years until it came to an end in March 2020. The streamer explained in a YouTube stream on March 2nd during her move away from Twitch that the relationship was "not working." In the stream, Valkyrae said the pair had "a lot of issues with neighbors" before resulting in Sonii moving out and them deciding whether they "should still be together."

Some fans speculated that this is proof the pair were getting back together. Others were not convinced, as seen under a Twitter post featuring screenshots of the pair by user defnoodles.

Can people respect their privacy? Jesus — Ace (@AndrewWozny) June 13, 2021

This is old news. At least as a viewer of hers. They’ve remained really good friends too, doesn’t mean they’re back together. — bunnisplat (@bunnesplat) June 13, 2021

people inspect things so much now it’s kinda creepy — lee (@lovelockart) June 13, 2021

There is no basis other than the story and photos posted on Instagram. Valkyrae and Sonii have not made any statements on the speculation and recently posted photos of their trip to Las Vegas. Valkyrae also retweeted friends' photos of the trip as well, including Myth, Peter Park and Fuslie. Valkyrae tweeted on June 13th a video of two friends getting engaged.

FRIENDS!!!! last lil group pic before heading back to LA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZThEAFwmUl — leslie (@fuslie) June 14, 2021

Huge congrats to @Natsumiii and @BaboAbe getting ENGAGED 😭🎉 I WAS SOBBING LOL pic.twitter.com/8Fvt803N4F — rae (@Valkyrae) June 13, 2021

This was in Las Vegas, where streamer friends Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and Pokimane were also seen. The three, along with Valkyrae, Sonii and another friend, were seen at a nightclub June 12th. In a post from Sonii, he along with Toast, Sykkuno and friends are seen in the middle of a dance floor.

