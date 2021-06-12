Corpse Husband releases a Lo-Fi song, and fans can't get enough of it

Corpse Husband has delivered his first release as of today. On June 10th, the faceless YouTuber announced upcoming releases for merchandise and new music, including a lo-fi song, in an audio over a looping video on Twitter. In the video, Corpse disclosed that he was planning to release new music that he described as "instrumental to sleep to." This comes after his most recent song release with Machine Gun Kelly, "DAYWALKER."

On June 11th, Corpse delivered on his promise of uploading it onto CORPSE Husband Gaming & Clips. In the hour-long video, an image rendition of Corpse Husband stands in a rising ocean while the lo-fi music plays in the background.

Before the release of the video, Corpse also tweeted an audio explaining that he would "upload the lo-fi loop thing in the morning." He mentioned how it "wasn't a song release, but it does convey how [he's] been feeling." Towards the end of the audio, he said:

"And if helps even a few people f*cking feel something, then it's worth having out there to me."

Corpse Husband also announced the immediate release of the video to Twitter, which came with instant praise.

here's a little lofi thing i made

enjoyhttps://t.co/lGsebXPr0x pic.twitter.com/V0yic49W3d — CORPSE (@CORPSE) June 11, 2021

Valkyrae and more react to Corpse Husband's new lo-fi song

With the quick release of the song on YouTube, Corpse's friend and fellow streamer Valkyrae replied with praise for the YouTuber. Alongside her were devoted fans of the Youtuber to share their thoughts on the new song as well.

Have y’all ever seen a human with this kind of duality ? THE TALENT — rae (@Valkyrae) June 11, 2021

thanks for this corpse, we really appreciate u 🖤❗️ pic.twitter.com/Gik9VKFDKV — cami’ (@CUTIEC0RPSE) June 11, 2021

All of corpsetwt right now pic.twitter.com/VrgGMFoRLH — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) June 11, 2021

While the praise for the song has been overwhelming, others soon noticed the message he added to the bottom of the YouTube video description. The description, after credits to visuals and production, reads: "I hope this makes things easier / before I go / void." Fans are wondering what's next for Corpse Husband.

MR HUSBAND, SIR DID YOU THINK WE WOULDN'T NOTICE pic.twitter.com/N5fH77JH59 — 🦷🕸 Lil' Pocket Ghost 🕸🦷 (@TwistedLilPup) June 11, 2021

sir what does this mean ??? my attachment issues are getting worried pic.twitter.com/A8tcSHJzSd — Lyla ♡︎ semi ai / taking a break (@lovelyla__) June 11, 2021

It's so beautiful corpse ❤️ but what is this about??? pic.twitter.com/E2tVQ9AuIs — Amanda (@AmandaGWasHere) June 11, 2021

There is not much further speculation on what the hidden description could mean for the future of the faceless artist. Corpse Husband has not responded to any comments about the cryptic description. He retweeted his announcement of the lo-fi song on his other Twitter account, Corpse_Husband which also received overwhelming response from fans. Corpse also has not announced when his new merchandise will drop.

