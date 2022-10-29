“She’s a good hearted person”: Mike and Brandi open up about what attracted them in Ready to Love reunion 

Ready to Love returned to OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) for part two of its season 6 reunion on Friday night, October 28, 2022. The latest season has been dramatic right from the time it premiered earlier this year.

Of all the singletons who arrived to search for true love, only a handful managed to find it. Among them were Brandi and Mike, who found their way to each other.

During part two of the reunion on Friday, the Ready to Love host asked the couple several questions about their relationship, including the reason behind their attraction toward each other.

Mike shared that it was more than physical looks that attracted him to Brandi in the Ready to Love reunion

When the host asked Mike to describe his true connection with Brandi, he said:

"She's magnetic. You just know it's magnetic."

Brandi opened up about what made Mike a standout for her:

"When I initially saw him, I was like damn, 'who is that? And where did he come from?' I feel like he was shy but he still had confidence. He came to me and was like 'I want to let you know that I'm checking youout.' And I want to be pursued. I want to be chosen, I want to be on the pedestal and he gives me all that."

Mike then opened up about what made him choose Brandi. He shared that it wasn't just her natural beauty that attracted him to her but that "she's a good-hearted person." The Ready to Love star added that she wanted him to pamper her and make her experience the pangs of true love.

The host then asked Mike how hard it was for him to be torn apart between Kayla and Brandi. He said that it wasn't tough at all and was, in fact, an easy choice. Mike shared that although he had a connection with Kayla, they had mutual respect and understanding, and that's why if she had to do the same to him, he would've understood the same.

Kayla added that it was initially difficult for her to see Mike and Brandi together because she didn't like rejection. Brandi and Mike also shared that they see a future with each other and a possible engagement and wedding down the line if things go well.

Here's more information on what happened this week on Ready to Love

Apart from Mike and Brandi's talk with the host, a lot more happened during the reunion. The ladies finally gave Justice a piece of their minds. Meanwhile, Shareese also opened up about her relationship with Sampson and what she expected from it.

Sharesse shared that she wanted him to select her and make it official that she was the one for him. She added that she wanted to give them a chance and was wholeheartedly invested, but he didn't showcase the same.

Couples like Mike and Brandi are rarities within dating-based reality shows - most get together for a brief period, however, the relationship is often short-lived. Fans have also claimed in the past that these instances of 'love' are staged. However, there are a few genuine cases that stand the test of time and continue to maintain a loving relationship.

Examples such as that of Mike-Brandi help fans to maintain their belief in these shows and, more importantly, in the idea of love and marriage. Ready to Love has been renewed for Season 7. More details on the forthcoming season will be revealed soon.

Poll : 0 votes