“She’s Melania but with an agenda”: Casey DeSantis’ leather jacket against ‘woke’ ideology leaves netizens concerned

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, recently found herself in hot waters. The first Lady of Florida was seen sporting a leather jacket with "Where Woke Goes to Die" written on its back while attending Sen. Joni Erst's annual fundraiser, Roast and Ride, at Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, June 3.

Along with the writings, the jacket also showcased a picture of an alligator and an outline of the state of Florida. The controversial jacket did not sit well with netizens as Twitter users questioned Casey DeSantis' intentions and her fashion sense. They also drew comparisons with former First Lady of America, Melania Trump's infamous, 2018, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" jacket.

DeSantis was compared to Melania Trump (Image via Twitter)

Netizens label Casey DeSantis as Walmart Melania

Casey DeSantis' leather jacket caused quite a stir on Twitter (Image via Twitter/@TheGrumpyJew01)

Casey DeSantis came under heavy criticism for sporting the jacket. People called her and her husband, "fascist morons" and "Florida's First Fascist Family'.

Twitter users called both Casey and her husband fascists (Image via Twitter)

#WalmartMelania was trending on Twitter as Netizens made comparisons between Casey DeSantis and Melania Trump's fashion. Casey's "Where Woke Goes To Die" jacket was compared to Melania's "I DON'T REALLY CARE, DO U?" jacket from 2018. The trolls were relentless.

OMG! I agree with the left.

Knockoff Jill Casey Black DeSantis really is the

Walmart Melania!



Both her and rono are cheap copies of the Trumps.

Tweetiepie 🌺 @TweetiepieHawly Is it me or does Casey DeSantis look like she could be Ron’s sister? Walmart Melania looks like she is related to her husband. Is it me or does Casey DeSantis look like she could be Ron’s sister? Walmart Melania looks like she is related to her husband. https://t.co/MAx98TtvMm

Jesus Weeps Still @MassDaddy It's funny looking through all of these Casey DeSantis pics in posts labeling her Walmart Melania... all I can see is 'what if Ron DeSantis had a twin sister? It's funny looking through all of these Casey DeSantis pics in posts labeling her Walmart Melania... all I can see is 'what if Ron DeSantis had a twin sister? https://t.co/KpPOnAvN3E

At one point, people even started comparing Jill Biden's dressing sense with that of Casey DeSantis'.









Dr. Jill Biden has more style and class than 'Walmart Melania' Casey DeSantis by a long shot!

Casey DeSantis is much more classy & elegan than both Michelle Obama & Jill Biden!

The left thinks First Lady Jill Biden is stylish with her upholstered look but calls Casey DeSantis Walmart Melania because of her jacket. Do we call the First Lady 'Sofa Jill!'

"We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in the corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of Congress.": Ron DeSantis

Casey attended the motorcycle-themed fundraiser along with her husband, Ron DeSantis, and their three children. Also in attendance was former Vice President, Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The Jacket is a not-that-subtle nod to Casey's husband Ron DeSantis' politics, where he has time and time again emphasized waging war against 'woke' culture. He has even said the exact phrase, "Florida is where woke goes to die" in a speech following his 2022 re-election victory.

On Saturday's event, Ron spoke about how they were going to fight 'woke' culture in every institution and never surrender. He said:

"The woke mind virus represents a war on truth, so we will wage a war on the woke. We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in the corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of Congress."

He added:

"We will never ever surrender to the woke mob; leave it to the dustbin of history, it's gone."

Acyn @Acyn DeSantis: As president, I recognize that the woke mind virus represents a war on the truth so we will wage a war on the woke. We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of congress. DeSantis: As president, I recognize that the woke mind virus represents a war on the truth so we will wage a war on the woke. We will fight the woke in education, we will fight the woke in corporations, we will fight the woke in the halls of congress. https://t.co/8bd7eQSDgM

Melania Trump wore the infamous green jacket while returning from visiting detained immigrant children

The comparison with Melania Trump comes from an old 2018 controversy when Melania, back then the first lady of America, was spotted wearing a $39 green Zara jacket with the words, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" emblazed on the back. The controversy arose because she wore the jacket while returning from her visit with detained immigrant children in Texas shelters.

Donald Trump, then-president, acknowledged the Jacket in a tweet that claimed the message on the jacket was intended for the Fake News Media.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!

In an interview with ABC News, Melania spoke about the message that she intended to give out with the jacket. She said:

"It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticize whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."

She criticized the media's attention on her clothing by saying that she would prefer if the media focused on what she does and her initiatives instead of what she wears.

