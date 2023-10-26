“She’s real for this”: Girl on TikTok goes viral for crying over the reality of a 9 to 5 job, spurs debate online

A TikTok video of a girl ranting about the reality of a 9 to 5 job is going viral as the creator is crying and exclaiming how hectic her schedule is due to the job. TikToker @Brielleybelly123 claimed that it was her first job right after college and talked about how difficult it is to reach her office in the morning because she lives far from her workplace. She also mentions the problem of beng unable to afford a place in the city.

She started by saying, “I’m so upset,” and then began sobbing by stating how tough it is to juggle between her 9 to 5 job and her personal life. She talks about how she does not get time to work out, cook herself dinner, or even go out after coming back from work. Talking about how “the 9 to 5 schedule in general is crazy,” the TikToker said:

“I literally finish work at five and it’s pitch black. How do you have friends? How do you have energy? How do you have time for dating? I don’t have time for anything and I’m so stressed out.”

As she uploaded the video a few days back, it did not go viral only on TikTok; many users also shared it on other platforms like X (formerly Twitter). One user also garnered more than 32 million views in just a day of uploading the video on X. As the video started floating on social media, several netizens also began commenting on it and sharing their opinions.

One social media user also commented and said:

TikTok user uploaded video ranting about her 9 to 5 schedule: Mixed reactions from netizens explored

As the TikToker @Brielleybelly123 uploaded the video and talked about how tough it was to commute to her workplace and how coming home late leaves her with no energy, the video soon started floating on multiple platforms. Many users even claimed that they agreed with her thoughts.

On the other hand, others were not as sympathetic. Many also commented and talked about how the girl was crying over her situation only because it was her first job. Some social media users tried explaining how balancing personal and professional life is crucial.

Nevertheless, many users shared their opinions on the viral TikTok video as it went viral. As the user @TTEcclesBrown uploaded the viral video on X, netizens took to social media, and some reactions have been given below.

As the video continues to reach several accounts, many social media users have also been commenting on how poor work-life balance affects one’s mental health. Many also commented and linked studies that claimed that 9 to 5 jobs often result in employee burnout.

As of this article's writing, the TikToker has yet to address the netizens' reactions to the video she uploaded, which has gone viral.