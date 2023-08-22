"Haven't forgotten how Iga Swiatek was treated for crying, Carlos Alcaraz is getting praise" - Tennis fans call out hypocrisy after Cincinnati final

Tennis fans have pointed out the hypocrisy in reactions to both Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz crying after losing a match on the tour.

Earlier this week, Alcaraz locked horns with tennis icon Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Despite winning the first set, he eventually succumbed to the Serb's brilliance as the latter rallied from a set down and saved multiple match points to win the title.

Following his loss, Alcaraz broke down in tears once he went to sit on his chair. Soon after his video went viral, fans poured in their support for the reigning Wimbledon winner.

However, tennis fans have called them out for their hypocritical behavior. In the past, WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was subjected to trolling when she was spotted crying on court after losing a match.

Tennis fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment, with one of them writing:

"I haven’t forgotten how Swiatek was treated for crying after losing yet Alcaraz is getting so much praise for the same thing."

Several fans, including the one below, called out the double standards on social media.

"Another day, another example of double standards," the fan wrote.

Below are a few more fan reactions:

"I felt like people were judging me a little bit" - Iga Swiatek on crying after losing to Paula Badosa in 2020

Western & Southern Open - Day 2

Iga Swiatek suffered an early defeat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Up against Spain's Paula Badosa in the second round, the Pole lost despite putting up a strong fight in the second set.

Badosa thwarted Swiatek's attempt to stage a comeback, as the former won the match 6-3, 7-6 (4) to qualify for the third round. Disheartened by her unexpected loss to the Spaniard, the World No. 1 sat in her chair and seemed to sob uncontrollably.

Earlier this year, Iga Swiatek reflected on the moment and recalled how bad she felt for showing her emotions on court.

"My biggest struggle happened that summer during the Tokyo Olympics. I cried on the court after I lost in straight sets, and I felt like people were judging me a little bit," she said.

During the 2021 WTA Finals, Swiatek once again broke down in tears after losing in the group stage. She also said that she felt ashamed for crying, as she thought a champion isn't supposed to behave the way she did.

"Then, in Guadalajara, I was exhausted mentally and physically, and I didn’t really know what to do. I just felt helpless on the court, and I cried again. I was worried how people would see me," Iga Swiatek said.

"I was ashamed that I did that and thought it was not the way a champion should be," the Pole added.