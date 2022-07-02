Sheila O’Leary trial: Vegan mom sentenced to life in prison for starving toddler to death

Sheila O’Leary and her husband, Ryan O'Leary, were indicted in Cape Coral, Florida on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The trial for the 2019 case, in which the couple's 18-month-old son Ezra O'Leary died, took place on Wednesday, June 29.

According to a police report viewed by the Fort Myers News-Press, Sheila called 911 on September 27 after she found her toddler not breathing and cold to touch. Her husband, Ryan, tried to resuscitate the child, but the medics pronounced Ezra dead when they arrived at the house.

Authorities said that the toddler weighed only 17 pounds, which is not the ideal weight for a baby his age.

At the trial, Francine Donnorummo, Special Victims Unit chief at the State Attorney's Office, told the court that Ezra "did not eat" and was "starved to death."

Sheila O’Leary chose to disregard Ezra's suffering: Prosecutor

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, who co-prosecuted the case, accused 35-year-old Sheila O’Leary of disregarding her son Ezra's suffering.

Addressing the court, Miller said:

"We’re here because their children were starving so much that the youngest starved to death."

Further, SVU chief Donnorummo said that O'Leary only fed the child raw food and didn't have proper healthcare. Donnorummo added that the couple's other kids were malnourished as well and one of them had to get their teeth removed due to severe tooth decay.

In their statement to the police, the accused couple said they followed a strict vegan diet and fed their children only raw fruits and vegetables. This diet also negatively impacted other children in their care, a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who are now under the state's protection.

Meanwhile, a 11-year-old was sent to her biological father from under O’Leary's care because of a previous malnutrition case.

Donnorummo rebuked Sheila O’Leary at the trial and said:

"Ignorance is not a defense in this case... she made choices that killed her child."

Ezra had allegedly not eaten for a week before he died. The 18-month-old also had trouble sleeping the night before his death, with Donnorummo referring to a statement given by Sheila O’Leary to the police.

One of the couple's neighbors, Robert Rioux, said that the family moved into the neighborhood about a year ago and that their children seemed healthy.

What happens to the O'Leary couple now?

A Lee County grand jury charged Ryan and Sheila O’Leary of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse, and two counts of child neglect. Meanwhile, some of the charges also apply to the treatment of other kids who were being looked after by them.

Since November 2019, the couple has been lodged in the Lee County Jail.

Sheila O’Leary is scheduled to appear before the court for her sentencing on July 25.

