Shelley Duvall mental health explored as The Shining star poses for rare snap with a fan

American actress Shelley Duvall made a rare appearance in a fan's picture 20 years after announcing her retirement.

In the pictures that have now gone viral over the internet, the 73-year-old can be seen posing alongside a fan who is holding a copy of 1981's iconic film Popeye, which starred Duvall as Olive and the late Robin Williams as its titular character.

Shelley Duvall can be seen smiling, with one of her front teeth missing, as she rests her chin on her hand. The now-retired actress looked unrecognizable with her short gray hair as she donned casual attire in the pictures.

Shelley Duvall had disclosed that she was undergoing mental health issues while shooting for her 1980 horror-mystery film, The Shining, helmed by Stanley Kubrick.

Shelley Duvall has previously discussed her mental health issues

Duvall starred in the 1980's psychological thriller film, The Shining, alongside actors Jack Nicholson, Danny Lloyd, Barry Nelson, Scatman Crothers, Joe Turkel, Philip Stone, etc.

After being one of the most prominent actresses in the 70s and 80s, she retired from acting in 2002 after failing to find work anywhere. In 2016, Shelley Duvall made her last public appearance when she gave an interview to Dr Phil McGraw for The Hollywood Reporter.

In the interview which left its viewers haunted, Duvall showed signs of declining mental health as she looked unrecognizable. When she was enquired about her health, she replied:

"Well, you know, damned if I do, damned if I don't. I mean, if I say I'm healthy, first thing they'll do is hurt me tonight."

When McGraw asked who she was talking about, Duvall said:

"Whoever is in the security... or at the bank... doing night work... The Sheriff of Nottingham' was after her and a revolving dish had been implanted in her knee."

She also addressed her late co-star, Robin Williams, who she said was not actually dead but had "shapeshifted," adding that she was "very sick" and "needed help."

Shelley Duvall reportedly had a "hellish" time while shooting for The Shining with director Stanley Kuberick tormenting her for days on end.

While talking to David Hughes in his book The Complete Kubrick, Duvall admitted that 13 months of shooting with the director affected her mental health to the brink of madness.

She disclosed that since her first day on set, Kubrick would punish her for unidentifiable mistakes and even ask other cast members and crew to stay away from her, which made her even more lonely.

"From May until October I was really in and out of ill health because the stress of the role was so great. Stanley pushed me and prodded me further than I've ever been pushed before. It's the most difficult role I've ever had to play. I guess this is what most people know me for, right? And look, I won't get into too much detail now, but that film was hell to be a part of."

She also stated that Kubrick would cut her lines without informing her and not appreciate her acting in any take which forced her to stay in complete stress throughout filming. She even started losing hair because of the disturbing state of her mind.

"I mean, there was a great cast — Jack, Scatman [Crothers], Danny [Lloyd]. They were all wonderfully hilarious people, but then there was Stanley Kubrick, the director of this iconic masterpiece. All I'll really say for now is that if he hadn't director the way he did, if he hadn't done everything with force and cruelty, then I guess it wouldn't have turned out to be as it was."

Although The Shining garnered enough praise for its acting and cinematography, it scarred Shelley Duvall for life.

