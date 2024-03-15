Shōgun episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 5 will be released this Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The latest plot developments saw Lord Yoshii Toranaga’s arrival at Izu, where Yabushige’s men humbly welcomed him and their lord. Unfortunately, the fourth installment didn’t see much of the titular character, given he had to leave for Edo on an urgent business, details of which remained discreet till the episode concluded.

With Toranaga’s absence, the episode extensively focused on Blackthorne and his new hatamoto privileges to which he’s gradually getting accustomed. However, the final moments had the audience on the edge of their seats by showcasing how Nagakado’s actions ignited a war with the Regents. Follow along with the article to learn more about Shōgun episode 5.

When will Shōgun episode 5 be released

As mentioned above, Shōgun episode 5 will be released this Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will rerun on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET the same day. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the respective time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 18, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, March 18, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, March 18, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, March 18, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, March 18, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, March 19, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 5

Shōgun episode 5 will arrive first on Hulu. and will be rebroadcast on FX later. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for viewers in Latin America. Lastly, the audience worldwide can catch the latest episodes on Disney+, the only OTT to stream the historical epic on its platform.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 4

After arriving at Izu, Toranaga immediately departed for Edo due to some urgent business. Before leaving, he made an announcement to the samurai of Izu that soon they would be fighting to protect Taikō’s legacy. Blackthorne learned that his men were safe in Edo, and he couldn’t board the ship, given it now belonged to Toranaga, and he would use it as he deemed fit.

Mariko showed Blackthorne his new residence and revealed that Fuji would be his consort. However, he didn’t want to accept the privileges that were bestowed upon him as a hatamoto but discovered that he had no other choice. The next day, arriving at Blackthorne’s residence to escort him to the training grounds, he asked him to surrender his guns.

After Fuji requested Blackthorne with her right as his consort, he gave the weapons to her, and she made Omi leave the place peacefully by pointing a gun toward him. At the training grounds, Blackthorne suggested English naval warfare instead of the usual tactics with guns and swords. He eventually demonstrated the might of his ship’s canons, which surprised everyone.

Jozen made a surprising arrival at Izu as the messenger of the Regents to deliver a message to Yabushige, summoning his presence in the court where he would deal with the consequences for siding with Toranaga. Yabushige tried to convince Jozen that he was still loyal to Ishido and stated that the canons were present to him. Yabushige requested Jozen to stay and witness the training.

Later, at his residence, Blackthorne apologized to Fuji for his rude behavior and gave her one of his guns as a token of goodwill. In return, Fuji requested him to take her father’s katanas as it wouldn’t look right for him not to have his swords as hatamoto.

Elsewhere, Omi subtly guided Nagakodo to make a quick decision as Jozen had witnessed their new tactics. The next day, Nagakado had his men shoot the canons at Jozen and his guards, which shocked Yabushige, Blackthorne, and everyone.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 5

Shōgun episode 5, titled ‘Broken to the First,’ will likely see how Toranaga would react to his son’s grave offense without even consulting for his advice and acting on his own.

Nagakodo’s actions also put Yabushige in a tight spot, given that Jozen arrived as a messenger to deliver a notice, especially to him. Ishido and other Regents are anticipated to make their move after word about the messenger being killed gets out.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.