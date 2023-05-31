Shooting Stars on Peacock: Cast list and characters explored

Peacock's highly anticipated sports drama film, Shooting Stars, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 2, 2023. It tells the story of NBA legend LeBron James, focusing on his rise to fame and his popularity outside the court.

It will also delve deep into his personal life as it attempts to provide a clear multi-dimensional portrait of one of the greatest athletes of his generation. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Peacock's YouTube channel:

''Based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.''

The film stars Marquis "Mookie" Cook in the lead role of LeBron James, alongside many others who essay key supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Chris Robinson.

Peacock's Shooting Stars cast list: Who stars in the new LeBron James movie?

1) Marquis ''Mookie'' Cook as LeBron James

Popular Oregon basketball star Marquis ''Mookie'' Cook portrays the lead role of LeBron James in Peacock's Shooting Stars. Cook looks brilliant in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing his character's charisma, raw passion, and determination with astonishing ease. He hasn't donned any major film roles before this one, but based on his basketball skills, viewers can expect him to do justice to his character.

2) Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru

Caleb McLaughlin plays the role of Lil Dru in the new sports film. Dru is James' close friend, the son of Coach Dru Joyce. McLaughlin looks impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the movie.

Apart from Shooting Stars, Caleb McLaughlin is widely known for his performance in Stranger Things. His other acting credits include Concrete Cowboy and High Flying Bird, among many more.

3) Wood Harris as Coach Dru Joyce

Actor Wood Harris stars as Coach Dru Joyce in Shooting Stars. He is the assistant coach of LeBron's team and has mentored his son, Lil Dru, and James. Harris appears briefly in the trailer, and it'll be fascinating to watch how his performance would pan out.

Wood Harris is best known for his performance as Avon Barksdale in HBO's iconic crime drama series, The Wire. He's also starred in Creed III, Always and Forever, Blade Runner 2049, and many more.

Apart from Marquis ''Mookie'' Cook, Caleb McLaughlin, and Wood Harris, the upcoming sports drama also stars numerous others in crucial supporting/minor roles like:

Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton

Thomas W Wolf as Steve

Bryant Carroll O'Brien

Diane Howard as Carolyn Joyce

The official trailer for the film, which Peacock released on May 19, 2023, maintains an inspirational tone that fans of sports dramas and biopics would certainly enjoy. The trailer is spoiler-free and promises to offer lots of drama and entertainment.

Don't forget to watch Shooting Stars on Peacock on Friday, June 2, 2023.

