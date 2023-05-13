"Should be illegal to be this hot": Janelle Monae flashes crowd in viral video, sparks hilarious memefest online 

Janelle Monae recently left very little to the imagination. The singer-actress has been busy promoting her new album The Age of Pleasure. While teasing her Lipstick Lover visual, whose video came out on May 11, the performer exposed herself and left fans stunned. Clips of the same have since been circulating across social media platforms. Many were left swooning over her figure. One netizen commented:

Netizen reacts to the singer’s latest performance (Image via Twitter)

In the explicit clip which has gone viral online, it seems as if Janelle Monae is ending her performance. She can be seen wearing a crop-top which reads “pleasure.” While singing, she quickly gives fans a sneak peek by lifting her top. The 37-year-old proceeds to thank the DJ who accompanied her during her performance.

In response to the viral video, Monae unreservedly tweeted on May 11:

“T*tties out for the next 15 years.”

Similar to her recent performance, the Lipstick Lover video comes with an equally raunchy visual that shows off the singer’s body. However, it is not as revealing as her recent performance.

Netizens react to the viral Janelle Monae video

Internet users were awestruck by the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress’ latest performance. Many had little to say and flooded the internet with hilarious memes that showed that they were swooning over the actress’ physique. Some reactions read:

I Partenopei @hashy_larry “Luke, how many times have you watched the Janelle Monáe clip?” “Luke, how many times have you watched the Janelle Monáe clip?” https://t.co/LqdqhyUBlG

Trevor Joyner @lolTrev Just finished watching the Janelle monae video...... Just finished watching the Janelle monae video...... https://t.co/CVSy54OnbR

Uju Anya @UjuAnya Janelle Monae’s newfound dedication to public nudity is a marvel to behold. May she continue to be blessed with good lighting and premium moisturizer. Janelle Monae’s newfound dedication to public nudity is a marvel to behold. May she continue to be blessed with good lighting and premium moisturizer.

🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 @ESPNFrankie Let’s give a round of applause to Megan, Janelle Monae, and the shawty from TikTok who be jiggling… Let’s give a round of applause to Megan, Janelle Monae, and the shawty from TikTok who be jiggling… https://t.co/7oThaOEmFU

Prison Mike @NaadirIsmail98 Just saw that video of janelle monae… Just saw that video of janelle monae… https://t.co/9W5ksEQ02y

juski 👩🏾‍🎨👩🏾‍💻👩🏾‍🔬👸🏾 @earringdealer1 “damn Janelle Monae was ‘HIDING’ all this—“



*GUNSHOT* “damn Janelle Monae was ‘HIDING’ all this—“ *GUNSHOT*

Zack Fox @zackfox nobody told me janelle monae was hiding them golden corral dinner rolls!!!!!!!! nobody told me janelle monae was hiding them golden corral dinner rolls!!!!!!!!

baz @barry__cc janelle monae for no reason. janelle monae for no reason. https://t.co/sw0306zaXf

It seems like the R&B singer had planned to give the sensual performance considering the nature of Lipstick Lover’s video.

Everything to know about Janelle Monae

The Kansas City-native is best known for her studio album The ArchAndroid. She has since been known for her signature black and white outfits. It seems like the artist is multi-talented as she has also been applauded for her acting skills. A few popular movies she has starred in include Hidden Figures, Moonlight, Bad Moms, Rio 2 and Harriet amongst others.

Her musical talent is appreciated by many. She received her big break in 2006 after impressing Big Boi and Sean Combs during a performance. They went on to build her profile as a singer. Her first single Metropolis was released in 2007. A few of her other hits include Many Moons, Open Happiness, and Tightrope amongst others.

The singer-actress, who is also a six-time Grammy nominee has received several accolades including the Rising Star Award at the Billboard’s Women Music Awards, the Best Art Director at the MTV Awards and the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Female at the 2017 Black Reel Awards among others.

Poll : 0 votes