"Shouldn't be supported by ANY person of color": Dallas' Parliament restaurant racist controversy explained as eatery garners backlash

Parliament restaurant and bar in Dallas has been receiving major backlash online. This comes after the restaurant was accused of racial profiling. Instagram user @tr0n_almighty posted a video on June 27, which showcased the restaurant denying him entry allegedly due to the color of his skin.

In the video, the restaurant cited a violation of their dress code as a reason for not allowing him entry. However, @tr0n_almighty pointed out that white people wearing similar clothing had been allowed entry. The video went viral and was re-posted by multiple sources across platforms.

@tr0n_almighty recorded a restaurant employee denying him entry due to his clothes. He pointed the camera at his blue Nike shoes and pointed it back at a woman eating inside the restaurant who was wearing a different-colored version of a similar shoe. He also pointed out that his shorts were similar to that of a man in the restaurant.

He went on to explain the situation further in the post's caption as he said:

"This dude eyeballed me as soon as I turned the corner then preceded to tell me “I’m out of dress code” when a woman is literally wearing the same exact Nikes and there’s 3 men wearing the same exact type of shorts, mine happen to have a design on them."

He then mentioned that he asked the employee at the entrance to show him a copy of the dress code, and he started mumbling.

"I asked to see his dress code or where I could find it online and he started mumbling…Parliament Dallas is owned by a racist and shouldn’t be supported by ANY person of color ever again," he wrote.

The video amassed over 508,000 views on Instagram and received above 34,700 likes.

Netizens call for a boycott against Parliament in Dallas

Netizens were angered after @tr0n_almighty's post went viral online. Individuals took to the comments section of the original post and stated bluntly that the restaurant owners simply did not want people of color in their restaurant and called for a boycott of the place. They also advised fellow individuals of color not to beg the restaurant to allow them entry.

Netizens accused the restaurant of racism (Image via Instagram/@tr0n_almighty)

A re-post of the video on Twitter by Grindface TV amassed over 3.2 million views. Several netizens took to the comments of the Twitter post and accused the restaurant of racial profiling.

Billy Burnett @BillyBurnett @grindfacetv They won’t let me in either. I just don’t waste my money @grindfacetv They won’t let me in either. I just don’t waste my money

Jonathan 💭 @ultimategeo45 @grindfacetv People got one time to make me feel unwelcomed and they would never get my business. Ain’t no way I’d argue with someone to let me spend my money at their business. @grindfacetv People got one time to make me feel unwelcomed and they would never get my business. Ain’t no way I’d argue with someone to let me spend my money at their business.

Ozmataz Buckshank @mikerockssss 🏾 @grindfacetv They don't deserve your money...give it to some other business that respects you @grindfacetv They don't deserve your money...give it to some other business that respects you ✊🏾

StockHemiRTX🇲🇽 @stock_hemi @grindfacetv Man if you don’t getcho uglas to another establishment . Just keep it moving , don’t give ‘em your money . Simple boss, no arguing gonna change they mind . @grindfacetv Man if you don’t getcho uglas to another establishment . Just keep it moving , don’t give ‘em your money . Simple boss, no arguing gonna change they mind .

However, several individuals on Twitter spoke in defense of the restaurant. Users stated that the dress code was being violated and claimed that what @tr0n_almighty was wearing was nothing like what individuals inside the eatery were wearing.

SomeGuy @Some__G @grindfacetv Those grey shorts were not the same color @grindfacetv Those grey shorts were not the same color

G$ @GioTheCloser 🤷‍♂️ @grindfacetv To be fair, those are not the exact same shoes, and those were not the exact same shorts.🤷‍♂️ @grindfacetv To be fair, those are not the exact same shoes, and those were not the exact same shorts. 😂🤷‍♂️

thedoc 🩺 @thedoc7er @grindfacetv Bro got SpongeBob shorts on and thinks he’s getting discriminated against. @grindfacetv Bro got SpongeBob shorts on and thinks he’s getting discriminated against.

Justice4Yall @MolotovUSA @grindfacetv SpongeBob shorts ain’t the same as the other guy’s Brooks Bros. 🤷🏼‍♂️ @grindfacetv SpongeBob shorts ain’t the same as the other guy’s Brooks Bros. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Talking crypto @kryptonkranky @grindfacetv Probably a good reason why he didn’t let you in. When you go to the club on a Wednesday night they have dress codes as well. @grindfacetv Probably a good reason why he didn’t let you in. When you go to the club on a Wednesday night they have dress codes as well.

The official Parliament dress code

Parliament Dallas, which proudly describes itself as "DALLAS’ FAVORITE CRAFT COCKTAIL BAR" has an official dress code on its website.

According to the official dress code, the restaurant does not allow individuals who are wearing the following: Tank Tops on Men, Bathing Suits, Pajamas, Overly Visible Underwear, See-Through Clothing, Bandanas, and Clothes with Derogatory or Offensive Messaging.

They also prohibit two or more of these items: Casual T-Shirts, Athletic Wear or Work-Out Clothes, Casual Open Toe Shoes, Sleeveless Shirts on Men, Skin Tight Body Suits, Overly Revealing Clothes, Outdoor Work Clothes, and Hunting/Fishing Gear.

They have also stated on the website that Parliament "does not support discrimination" and apologized for any inconvenience caused due to the dress code.

