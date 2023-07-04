''Needs to make more than double..'': Netizens react as Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings set to surpass $50 million worldwide

No Hard Feelings is inching closer to gathering an encouraging $50 million across the globe. As per The Numbers, the raunchy comedy has managed to earn $49.7 million worldwide. Starring Jennifer Lawrence in her first release of the year, No Hard Feelings was released on June 23, 2023. While critics gave it mixed reviews, the audience’s verdict has made the new film a clear winner.

As soon as Discussing Film disclosed the box office collection, netizens mostly gave a warm reaction. They took to the social media space to appreciate the film’s adult theme but one user pointed out that No Hard Feelings has to “make more than double” in order to be termed a profitable venture.

Fan reacting to box office news, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Box office pundits pitched No Hard Feelings to score $12 million on the home turf on its debut weekend, but upon its release in 3,208 cinema halls, the film overperformed by a slight margin. As per Variety, the comedy flick pocketed $15.1 million in the United States and Canada.

An additional $9.5 million from overseas helped the June release settle for a haul of $24.6 million across the world in the first weekend. And now it seems, the happy run is still on for the s*x comedy.

"More R-rated comedies in theaters please," fans shower love on No Hard Feelings

The official synopsis of No Hard Feelings reads as:

“On the brink of losing her home, Maddie finds an intriguing job listing: helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son out of his shell before college. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying.”

The premise is admittedly very interesting, which is probably why viewers lapped it up as soon as the comedy hit theaters. So when the pop culture portal Discussing Film shared the box office number of No Hard Feelings, users showered a lot of love on the film.

Meanwhile, there were many who highlighted that since the Jennifer Lawrence-led movie has a production budget of $45 million, it has to earn more than double to hit the profit button.

As per Box Office Mojo, till Sunday, July 2, 2023, the Sony Pictures Releasing-distributed movie has earned $29.7 million domestically and $20 million in international territories, thus settling for a global gross of $49.7 million.

As for the other pockets, the portal added that the 1-hour 43-minute-long feature performed the best in the UK followed by Mexico, Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, and France in the top five.

In the same time period, its box office rival, Asteroid City, has grossed $18.6 million on the local ground, and added $11.4 million from other territories, for a worldwide haul of $30 million.

Both films are currently running in theaters.

