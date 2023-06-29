Silo episode 10 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

The 10th and final episode of Silo season 1 is all set to air on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The fascinating dystopian sci-fr drama series is concluding as viewers wait with bated breath to find out how the first season would end.

The show centers around the lives of several people living in an underground space, wherein they need to follow a set of bizarre rules that are created to protect them from the outside world.

Rebecca Ferguson portrays the lead role of Juliette Nichols, with numerous others playing major supporting roles as well. Graham Yost, whose best-known works include Justified, Speed, and Slow Horses, serves as the creator of the series.

Silo episode 10 (finale) will end on a thrilling cliffhanger whilst setting up season 2

Rotten Tomatoes' 58-second sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows a key scene involving two characters, which could potentially decide Juliette's fate. Viewers can expect the disturbing truth about the underground to be revealed in the upcoming episode, and it'll be interesting to see how Juliette's story unfolds.

The episode is expected to end on a thrilling cliffhanger since Apple TV+ has renewed the series for a second season earlier this month. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the finale episode:

''Juliette's fate seems sealed when certain truths finally come to light.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled The Getaway, depicted Billings discovering a shocking clue from Juliette.

Viewers can expect some sort of a closure in the upcoming episode, although the ending will set the story up for the second season. All nine episodes of the show have received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its thematic ambitions, intriguing plot, and performances by the cast, among other things.

A quick look at Silo plot and cast

The acclaimed sci-fi show explores the lives of a number of people living in an underground. The existence of the underground is quite mysterious. A determined woman, who works as an engineer in the underground, becomes more curious about the place and decides to uncover its numerous mysteries. Take a look at a short description of the series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Silo'' is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.''

The synopsis further states,

''Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.''

The show features Rebecca Ferguson in the role of Juliette Nichols, who's determined to find answers to the various disturbing questions about the existence of the underground. Other key supporting cast members include actors like David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, Rashida Jones as Allison Becker, and many more.

Viewers can stream the final episode of Silo season 1 on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 30, 2023.

