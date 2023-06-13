Silvio Berlusconi cause of death: Tributes pour in as Former Prime Minister of Italy, passed away at 86

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former Prime Minister and sitting senator, passed away at the age of 86 on June 12. As per media reports, no cause of death has been revealed at the time, however, the politician was admitted to a hospital last week for routine checkups for his chronic leukemia.

Over the years, he has also suffered from multiple health problems, including prostate cancer, and was also hospitalized in 2020 due to Covid-19. Italy's longest-serving premier, Silvio Berlusconi established the country's largest media company and used his popularity and money to launch a career in politics, where he led three times.

Berlusconi, a natural performer, boasted that his professional journey commenced as a singer on board cruise ships.

After switching to the construction and real estate industries, he went on to establish a vast empire that included television networks, newspapers, publishing houses, a prominent soccer team, and several other ventures.

Twitter reacts to Silvio Berlusconi's death

After the news of Silvio Berlusconi's sudden demise went viral, Twitterati paid tribute to the deceased. Several users shared his old clips and pictures, celebrating his contributions to Italian politics and pop culture. Others sent out condolence messages to his friends and family.

433 @433 Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has passed away aged 86 🕊️ Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has passed away aged 86 🕊️ https://t.co/T4wDpg4DX6

christian @finallyaquino



the greatest owner in the history of football. took milan from the bottom right to the very top building some of the greatest teams ever and he is the reason for the current champions league format.



the greatest owner in the history of football. took milan from the bottom right to the very top building some of the greatest teams ever and he is the reason for the current champions league format.

thanks for everything presidente rip silvio berlusconi

Billy Meredith @BillyMeredithMU

He was a character. RIP Silvio BerlusconiHe was a character. RIP Silvio Berlusconi 😳😂😂😂He was a character. https://t.co/y9IQAEC7Bt

Left Togliattist @N3weis Today the great Italian Communist leader, Silvio Berlusconi, died at 86. Instead of criticising the man, we should recognise his contributions to Marxism and the worldwide revolutionary movement. Today the great Italian Communist leader, Silvio Berlusconi, died at 86. Instead of criticising the man, we should recognise his contributions to Marxism and the worldwide revolutionary movement. https://t.co/canVn1mHDe

Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen I am saddened by the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.



He led Italy in a time of political transition and since then continued to shape his beloved country.



I extend my condolences to his family and the Italian people. I am saddened by the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.He led Italy in a time of political transition and since then continued to shape his beloved country. I extend my condolences to his family and the Italian people.

BilawalBhuttoZardari @BBhuttoZardari Saddened to learn that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away. I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and the people of Italy. Saddened to learn that former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away. I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and the people of Italy.

Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו @netanyahu I was deeply saddened by the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to the people of Italy.

Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times. Rest in peace my friend. I was deeply saddened by the passing of Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to the people of Italy. Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times. Rest in peace my friend.

Reaganite 🇺🇸🇬🇧🫡🥃 @emperoreaganite



Rest in power you absolute legend 🫡🤌🏻 Silvio Berlusconi, 1936-2023Rest in power you absolute legend 🫡🤌🏻 Silvio Berlusconi, 1936-2023 🇮🇹Rest in power you absolute legend 🫡🤌🏻 https://t.co/s3s3GXYEpm

Consul of Ghana to Italy @consoleghana

Buon viaggio Mr President #SilvioBerlusconi leaves us, he was one of the most important men in modern history of Italy, editor, politician and president of football teams, he had great success in each field, a role model for those like me who grew up in the 90s.Buon viaggio Mr President #SilvioBerlusconi leaves us, he was one of the most important men in modern history of Italy, editor, politician and president of football teams, he had great success in each field, a role model for those like me who grew up in the 90s.Buon viaggio Mr President https://t.co/WP1q9EhuTr

AUGUSTUS @Der_Augustus Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister and former owner of AC Milan, dies at the age of 86. [BBC] Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister and former owner of AC Milan, dies at the age of 86. [BBC] https://t.co/PMpMDPoYOW

Brief background of Silvio Berlusconi's political career

Born on September 29, 1936, Silvio Berlusconi was a native of Milan, Italy. He was the son of a middle-class banker and once used to work as a singer on a cruise ship.

He became well-known as a real estate mogul and owner of the famous soccer team A.C. Milan, but it was his media business that made him rich and built his brand. Berlusconi became the prime minister three times during his lifetime, first from 1994 to 1995, second, from 2001 to 2006, and lastly from 2008 to 2011.

However, his career was laced with controversies surrounding his private life, s*x-fueled parties, and allegations of corruption, due to which he spent almost 30 years entangled in court battles. He also faced 35 criminal court cases, with only one of them for tax fraud.

Silvio Berlusconi was known far and wide for his famed bunga-bunga parties and dinners that supposedly held shows led by young guests. In February 2023, the deceased politician faced accusations that he paid witnesses to tell false stories in a case involving underage prostitution that Silvio had been avoiding for over 10 years.

Despite facing n-number of scandals, Silvio Berlusconi remained popular and an active politician up until his death.

He was a Senate in the Italian parliament and sparked controversy in the recent month by slamming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He did not have any role in his Forza Italia Party but was a member of the European Parliament.

On the personal front, Berlusconi first tied the knot to Carla Dall’Oglio in 1965. The duo shared two kids Marina and Piersilvio, who serve in top positions in his business empire.

In 1990, he married his second wife, Veronica Lario. They shared three kids Luigi, Barbara, and Eleonora.

