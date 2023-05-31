"What a waste": Cameron Robbins cruise ship video goes viral, prompting shark attack speculations 

A viral video of 18-year-old Cameron Robbins, who jumped off a cruise ship into the ocean, is causing all sorts of assumptions and conclusions online. The teenager, who jumped off a sunset party cruise in the Bahamas as part of a dare on Wednesday, May 24, is still not found, with the search for him suspended on Friday evening.

The University Laboratory School graduate was on a Bahamas trip to celebrate his graduation along with a bunch of other high school graduates. The high school baseball player and his friends decided to take a sunset party cruise a few hours after arriving in the Bahamas. According to witnesses, at around 9.40 pm, Cameron Robbins decided to enact a dare and jumped off the boat.

Crazy Clips @crazyclipsonly Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended. Footage shows Cameron Robbins, 18, who jumped off a cruise ship in the Bahamas as a dare on Wednesday 5/24/23. He has still not been found and the search has been suspended. https://t.co/q8u1ic74H2

Netizens were left shocked at the clip of Cameron Robbins in the water. People felt sorry for the kid, insinuating that he must've felt terrified. Many called the incident a heartbroken waste of life, while a few others argued on whether a splash seen next to Cameron in the ocean was only just a splash or a shark.

The video of Cameron Robbins in the ocean after jumping off the cruise was posted on the r/CrazyF*****gVideos subreddit by /QuietWest3764 on May 29 and has gone on to amass over 35.4k upvotes. The clip was posted on Twitter by @crazyclipsonly and has received over 30 million views.

The video showed Cameron Robbins waddling in the ocean as a spectator yelled out:

"This kid f*****g jumped off !"

Cameron tried swimming, but the video pans to what looked like a wave or a shark in that direction. Suddenly, the teen backtracked and swam to the opposite side. A buoy could be seen in the ocean next to Cameron, but he swam away from it as cruise-goers desperately yelled out at him to grab it. He disappeared into the black ocean waves as the video cut out.

Netizens call the Cameron Robbins situation "nightmare fuel"; debates shark attack possibility

A lot of Netizens seemed genuinely frightened by the situation. They talked about how terrifying it must've been for the kid as they took to the comments section of @crazyclipsonly's Twitter video to share their views.

Netizens were terrified (Image via Twitter)

However, The main conversation was if a shark was in the water. Many people alleged that Cameron Robbins was swimming away from a shark, while a few others countered them by saying that it was just a wave or an undercurrent. A few users even slowed down the clip to prove their argument.

Memeface1000000 @Memeface1000000 @crazyclipsonly Yup there was something in the water by the float probably a shark @crazyclipsonly Yup there was something in the water by the float probably a shark

kels @kelciraeee @CryptoInAByte @crazyclipsonly Bro he’s swimming away from the massive undercurrent of the ship which took him under. Nobody stays afloat next to a ship that size @CryptoInAByte @crazyclipsonly Bro he’s swimming away from the massive undercurrent of the ship which took him under. Nobody stays afloat next to a ship that size

Danny Hardegree @danhardegree @StonkzUpp @crazyclipsonly Huge shark more double the size of that person!!! You can see the dorsal fin and tail fin. @StonkzUpp @crazyclipsonly Huge shark more double the size of that person!!! You can see the dorsal fin and tail fin.

Uncle Mal @mal8384



I slowed down the clip, which is seconds before you don’t see him again (and hear distant screams). That is absolutely a large, grey head that breaches the surface. Truly chilling. @crazyclipsonly I didn’t think it was a shark either but then I noticed this…I slowed down the clip, which is seconds before you don’t see him again (and hear distant screams). That is absolutely a large, grey head that breaches the surface. Truly chilling. @crazyclipsonly I didn’t think it was a shark either but then I noticed this…I slowed down the clip, which is seconds before you don’t see him again (and hear distant screams). That is absolutely a large, grey head that breaches the surface. Truly chilling. https://t.co/6yaWQ9qzeX

Chris Granger @XxCrOwXx66 @mal8384 @crazyclipsonly That’s his foot, the splash is the same size both when coming up and going back under the waters surface. @mal8384 @crazyclipsonly That’s his foot, the splash is the same size both when coming up and going back under the waters surface.

Some users, even if they did not participate in the debate on whether a shark is seen in the video, pointed out that the Bahamas do have shark-infested waters, and the outcome of this situation did have a chance of being extremely grim.

Gunna Tell @GunnaTeIIs bro prob helped a couple of sharks bulk up @crazyclipsonly You know the Bahamas has shark infested watersbro prob helped a couple of sharks bulk up @crazyclipsonly You know the Bahamas has shark infested waters💀 bro prob helped a couple of sharks bulk up

Search for the missing teen called off

The Coastguard responded to the incident and searched for the missing teen until Friday evening when all operations were seized.

Lt. Cmdr Matthew Spado, Bahamas Coast Guard liaison officer, said that U.S Coast Guard District Seven had deployed multiple search and rescue assets at the request of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. The search continued till Friday evening but was later suspended by the RBDF. He said:

"We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family."

A GoFundMe page was set up for the missing teen's family, who are going through an unimaginable situation.

