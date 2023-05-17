What happened to Simon Baccanello? Elliston Area School community pays tribute to beloved teacher after shark attack 

46-year-old teacher Simon Baccanello went missing after a few sharks reportedly attacked him while he was surfing at Walkers Rock beach on the Eyre Peninsula. The incident took place on the southern Australian coast last week, and the search to find Simon Baccanello is currently ongoing.

The region is known by locals as an area dominated by formidable great white sharks. Witnesses claimed that before the incident, Baccanello warned his companions about the sharks, urging them to return to the shore.

While Simon Baccanello has not been located yet, fragments of his wetsuit and his surfboard, bearing distinct bite marks, have been retrieved.

The location where the incident took place is nestled amid two well-documented shark reproductive zones in Venus Bay and East Island. Jaiden Millar, a 22-year-old fellow surfer, recounted what happened, saying:

“It was such a confronting incident. There were 15 or 20 people out there today. It could have been anyone. He was gone. We saw the shark just thrashing around out the back. The shark's obviously let go and come back and got him for a third time.”

With many fearing that Simon might have died due to the shark attack, tributes have started pouring in as social media users, friends, students, and his family are all mourning the incident. Simon had moved to the town in January and taught math, science, and physical education at the Elliston Area School.

"Heartbreaking": Social media flooded with posts for Simon Baccanello, who went missing after a shark attack

In the wake of the tragic incident that unfolded last week at Walkers Rock beach, social media users are now sharing their heartfelt tributes for the teacher. While many are still hoping for him to be found, others are fearing that the sharks might have killed the teacher.

Social media users share tributes as Simon, a school teacher, goes missing after a disturbing shark attack last week: Reactions explored. (image via Twitter)

Simon Baccanello’s family also issued a statement thanking the community members for their support. Furthermore, they also asked for some privacy as they stated how they wanted to “process this tragic loss.”

Chad Fleming, the Principal of the school where the teacher worked, also described him as an “adored” teacher who was loved by his students and colleagues.

