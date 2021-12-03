'Single All The Way' takeaway: Does the film overdo the gay storyline? 

With Christmas approaching, Netflix is back with another romantic comedy, Single All The Way. The movie depicts the story of Peter and how his miserable love life takes off after one Christmas with his family and best friend, Nick.

Despite seeming like a typical rom-com on the surface, Single All The Way is way more than that. The movie explores homos*xual relationships through the lead characters, attempting to give representation to the LGBTQ+ community.

Get into the Christmas mood with the new holiday rom-com Single All The Way, currently streaming on Netflix.

Plot overview

Single All The Way follows the story of Peter, who asks his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays in order to appease his concerned family. But fortunately, there doesn't seem to be a need for false pretenses because Peter's mother had already set up a date for him with her trainer James. The two meet up and hit it off immediately.

But Peter's family has begun to take notice of how well he and Nick get along. So they decided to play matchmaker for Christmas with the purpose of bringing them together.

This leads to Nick realizing and confessing his love for Peter, but the latter seems hesitant. Crestfallen, Nick leaves. But things soon fall back into place again when Peter finally recognizes his feelings, and the two have a happily ever after.

Does 'Single All The Way' erase LGBTQ+ struggles?

Though Single All The Way goes far in terms of inclusivity and representation of the LGBTQ+ community, the film does seem to ignore the socio-political realities of homos*xual relations. The film treats gay couples just like any other heteros*xual couple in a romantic comedy. There is no indication of any struggle or trauma that this minority community faces on a daily basis even today.

Single All The Way is like watching the world through a rose-tinted glass. The rosy scenario portrayed in the movie is hardly ever true. This sort of representation seems like an attempt to erase all the struggles the LGBTQ+ community faced through the years in order to achieve validity.

Single All The Way is overall an entertaining watch that is at the same time very progressive and refreshing in the stagnant genre of romantic comedies. Catch Single All the Way this holiday season, streaming on Netflix from today.

