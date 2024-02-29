Lifetime is all set to air Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge, a sequel to the 2022 movie Single Black Female which climbed the ranks to become the number one original non-holiday movie of 2022.

The sequel will bring back Amber Riley, Raven Goodwin, and K. Michelle to reprise their roles from the first movie. It is set to premiere on March 2, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge will follow Monica three years after narrowly escaping the murderous clutches of her half-sister Simone, as she sets out for a fresh start in Seattle.

She is now the host of the city’s number-one primetime investigative television program and has settled down with her best friend Bebe to begin a new life.

As Monica is nursing herself back to health, she comes across Simone on TV, leading to a fateful reunion. As their paths cross once again will the half-sisters be able to forgive, forget, and move on? Or is there revenge brewing?

Who stars in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge?

Explore the cast list of the upcoming Lifetime feature, Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge, here.

Amber Riley as Simone

Amber Riley is an American actress and singer who will reprise her role as the deranged stalker and killer Simone in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge.

Riley is a popular face on television and is well known for her role as Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee (2009–2015), for which she won a Screen Actors Guild Award. She also essayed the lead role of Effie White in Dreamgirls.

Amber Riley also won season 17 of Dancing with the Stars in 2013 and appeared as a judge on the BBC One musical theatre talent show Let It Shine in 2017. She is also a musician and released her debut album, Songs from the Stage, on November 17, 2017.

Raven Goodwin as Monica

Raven Goodwin will be returning as Monica, Simone’s half-sister and her target, in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge.

Goodwin is an American actor who made her debut in the entertainment industry with the comedy film Lovely & Amazing (2001), for which she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination. She was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the drama The Station Agent.

Goodwin had various starring roles in television series, like Just Jordan (2007–2008), Huge (2010), and Good Luck Charlie (2010–2014). Her leading role in Being Mary Jane earned her considerable popularity.

Since then she has appeared as Eliza on the comedy series SMILF (2017–2019) and as Denise Clark-Bradford in the television film The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2020).

K. Michelle

Kimberly Michelle Pate, an American singer and television personality, plays the role of Bebe, Monica's best friend in Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge. Michelle is best known as a cast regular on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 1 and 2.

She is also a musician who released her debut studio album, Rebellious Soul, which debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, and number one on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Apart from Riley, Goodwin, and Michelle featuring in starring roles for Single Black Female 2: Simone's Revenge, the movie also features Morgan Alexandria, Christine Horn and Kendrick Cross in supporting roles. Catch the upcoming thriller drama on Lifetime this March.