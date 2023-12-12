Christmas Rescue cast list: Robin Givens, Raven Goodwin, and others star in BET+ holiday movie 

Christmas Rescue is an upcoming Christmas-themed film from BET+. The film promises to shatter the cliched Christmas plots in this enchanted realm where love is the primary theme. The plot centers on William Alexander, who devises an absurd scheme to win Chelsea Alexander back because he is blinded by his desperate love. The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A man abducts the love of his life from her holiday-themed wedding in a desperate attempt to win her back."

The upcoming BET+ film boasts a stellar cast, lending the holiday tale additional nuance and charm. The film is written and produced by the multi-talented artist Robin Givens, who also acts in the film.

Christmas Rescue Cast List - Robin Givens, Mario Van Peebles, and Raven Goodwin star in the film

1) Robin Givens as Mama Rose

Givens at The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 (image via Getty)

Robin Givens dons the writing hat for the upcoming Christmas film on BET+. Givens also plays the role of Mama Rose, a supporting character for the protagonist of the film.

Givens is an accomplished actress and has appeared in several films and television series throughout her career. She made some notable appearances in renowned series and films including Batwoman, Riverdale, The Expendables, and 90210 among others. Following her divorce from boxer Mike Tyson after an abusive marriage, she has been a spokesperson for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, becoming a powerful voice against domestic violence.

2) Mario Van Peebles as William Alexander

Mario Van Peebles (image via Getty)

Mario Van Peebles plays the role of Willliam Alexander in Christmas Rescue. Driven by a desperate plan, his character is on a mission to win back the love of Chelsea, who is about to get married to someone else.

Mario Van Peebles is a director and actor. He has directed the popular series 21 Jump Street from 1989 to 1990. Peebles is also known for appearing in Heartbreak Ridge (1986) and directing and starring in New Jack City (1991).

3) Raven Goodwin as Kym

Raven Goodwin, who plays the character of Kym in the film Christmas Rescue, gained widespread recognition when she made her debut in the 2001 film Lovely & Amazing. Since then, she went on to appear in the Nickelodeon series Just Jordan before moving on to more mature roles. Goodwin was more recently seen in series like Being Mary Jane on BET and the comedy series SMILF.

4) Samantha Neyland Trumbo as Chelsea Alexander

Samantha Neyland dons the role of the protagonist Chelsea Alexander in the film. Christmas Rescue is the first BET+ Christmas film for the actress. Samantha Neyland Trumbo is the first Black woman to win the title of Miss Hawaii USA. She competed for the Aloha State in the 2020 Miss USA pageant, finishing in the top ten. She has also made appearances in films and television shows like The Valet, Mixed-ish, and Magnum P.I.

Christmas Rescue - Other members of the cast

The BET+ film features a stellar ensemble cast. Mary Kate Wiles stars as Ally-Ann, Catfish Jean stars as Dwayne, and Donny Carrington appears in the role of Charles Goodwin, along with Cameron Bailey as Keith Benjamin. The film also stars Mark Anthony Kelly, Stella Doyle, and Jahmir Greenwell in pivotal roles.

The film is written by Robin Givens and William 'Billy' Givens Jensen along with Shateka Johnson. Jensen is also the director of the film.

The film will premiere on BET+ on December 14, 2023. It's time to get your fill of holiday romance and joyful craziness exclusively on BET+.