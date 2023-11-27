Our Christmas Mural on Hallmark: Full cast list

The pioneer of holiday movies, Hallmark, has wrapped up its Thanksgiving weekend with their new flick, Our Christmas Mural. This Hallmark Channel Christmas movie stars Dan Jeannotte and Alex Paxton-Beesley in the leading roles of Will and Olivia.

Directed by Tara Johns, the story of Our Christmas Mural unfolds in New Hampshire where a romance builds up in the holiday season. Originally shot in Montreal in the province of Quebec, Canada, the official synopsis of the movie reads,

"Olivia, a single mom, returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will to create a Christmas masterpiece."

Part of Hallmark's annual programming Countdown to Christmas event, Our Christmas Mural is presently available for streaming for free.

Alex Paxton-Beesley, Dan Jeannotte and others star in Our Christmas Mural

The premiere of Our Christmas Mural took place on November 26, 2023 as part of the Hallmark Holiday event Countdown to Christmas. This holiday romance featured a small cast of well-recognised faces. Let's take a look at the full cast list to have an idea of who the story revolves around in the newest Hallmark release.

1) Alex Paxton-Beesley as Olivia

Alex Paxton-Beesley has been a known face in the entertainment industry owing to her roles in Wynonna Earp and Cardinal. Born on September 24, 1986, the 37-year-old from Toronto, Ontario started out as a theater actor in The Company Theatre, the Canadian Stage Company, the Theatre Aquarius and the Citadel Theatre.

Paxton-Beesley started out her journey in the television and film industry with The Good Shepherd (2004) alongside Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) and Molly Parker (Weirdos). She worked on Murdoch Mysteries in her television debut. Alex Paxton-Beesley had a recurring role as Sarah Holt in the NBC thriller The Firm. She has also been cast in the third series of The Strain by Guillermo del Toro. Other notable works by Paxton-Beesly include Copper and Pure.

Alex Paxton-Beesley is a single mother who participates in a mural contest upon her return to her hometown in the Hallmark movie. The character, Olivia, had just been fired from her job and had been dealing with a creative block since her husband's passing two years back. She wins the competition her mother had pushed her to participate in and goes looking for a place where she could paint her mural in her neighbourhood.

2) Dan Jeannotte as Will Campbell

Dan Jeannotte plays the beloved teacher in the movie who is introduced to Alex Paxton Beesley's Olivia in Our Christmas Mural as the two team up to create a masterpiece for Christmas Eve.

The 42-year-old Canadian actor from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, shot to fame with his work as Brandon Russell in Hallmark's fantasy comedy-drama television series Good Witch. The next role that brought him recognition was as James Stuart in CW's The Reign.

The roles that Jeannotte is known for include The Bold Type and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The additional cast of Our Christmas Mural

Apart from the two leading characters, Sarah Booth (Star Trek: Discovery) plays Ivy, Benjamin Ayres (Suits) plays Hayden and Tristan D. Lalla (Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - Freedom Cry) is featured as Cody.

Three of the actors, Dan, Alex, and Sarah, have previously worked on Freeform's The Bold Type.