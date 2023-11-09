Everything Christmas cast list: Katherine Barrell, Cindy Busby, and others star in Hallmark holiday film

The Holiday season is almost here, and so is Hallmark's Everything Christmas. The show is one of the much-awaited holiday specials from the channel, which is lined up for release this month.

The story follows a young woman named Lori Jo, whose love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate, Tori. Christmas is celebrated year-round there, and she intends to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother.

On the way, they meet a duo, Carl and Jason, and the four have a splendid time enjoying more small-town Christmas attractions. However, when a series of events suddenly disrupts their plans, all they need to steer the trip back in the right direction is a little Christmas magic. Everything Christmas is scheduled to air on the Hallmark Channel this November 10, 2023.

Cast list of Everything Christmas

Katherine Barrell as Tori

Katherine Barrell is a Canadian actress, writer, producer, and director who will star in the role of Tori for Hallmark's Everything Christmas. Barrell is best known for her role as Sheriff Nicole Haught in the Syfy supernatural West television series Wynonna Earp.

She has also played Alicia Rutherford on Workin' Moms (2017) on Netflix/CBC and has recently also joined the cast of the series Good Witch (2015), another Hallmark original. Barrell also plays the notorious Stella Grimes on Star Trek: Discovery (2017) on CBS.

Cindy Busby as Lori Jo

Cindy Busby has been cast in the role of Lori for Hallmark's Everything Christmas. She is a Canadian actress and singer who is best known for portraying Ashley Stanton on Heartland. She has played many roles in Hallmark movies like Marrying Mr. Darcy, Follow Me to Daisy Hills, and Warming Up to You.

Busby has also guest starred in many hit series like The Vampire Diaries, Supernatural, The L.A. Complex, Rush, Proof, The Tomorrow People and The Secret Circle.

Corey Sevier as Carl

Corey Daniel Sevier is a Canadian actor who is best known for his role on the Fox television series North Shore, where he played Gabriel McKay, and for playing Timmy Cabot in Lassie. He has also appeared as a guest star in many prominent television series like Psych, CSI: Miami, Smallville, Motive, The Listener, Supernatural, Murdoch Mysteries, Wild Card, and Twice in a Lifetime.

Sevier's film credits include Immortals, The Lost Future, Apartment 1303, Age of the Dragons, Code Breakers, The Jazzman, Conduct Unbecoming, Awaken, A Star for Christmas, and 5th & Alameda. In the holiday special, he will be playing Carl, whom Lori and Tori meet on their journey.

Matt Wells as Jason

Matt Wells is a Canadian actor, writer, producer, and host who is best known for his work in the award-winning and critically acclaimed independent film Crown and Anchor. He is also known for his roles in television movies like Wrapped Up in Love, Bury the Past and Maid to Kill.

He has also appeared in Designated Survivor, Spencer Sisters, Titans, SkyMed, Murdoch Mysteries, and the Emmy Award-winning series Schitt’s Creek. Wells will play the role of Carl's friend Jason in the upcoming Hallmark holiday movie.

Catch Everything Christmas on the Hallmark Channel this November 10, 2023.