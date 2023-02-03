Sweeter Than Chocolate cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new rom-com Sweeter Than Chocolate will air on the channel on Saturday, February 4.

The movie tells the story of a reporter who sets out to investigate the curious story of a local bakery that is believed to have the secret recipe to finding love.

The official synopsis of the movie, according to Crown Media Press, reads:

''A local bakery is rumored to have the secret recipe to finding true love on February 14th, drawing in a TV reporter to investigate.''

Sweeter Than Chocolate stars Eloise Mumford in the lead role, along with several others who play important supporting roles. The film is helmed by David Weaver and written by Kim Beyer-Johnson and Tracy Andreen.

Sweeter Than Chocolate cast list: Eloise Mumford and others to feature in new Hallmark rom-com

#1 Eloise Mumford as Lucy

Eloise Mumford portrays the lead role of Lucy in Hallmark's Sweeter Than Chocolate. Based on the film's sneak peek, Lucy is the woman who knows the secret recipe to finding true love at a mysterious bakery.

In the video, she has a casual conversation with the investigative reporter who's arrived in town to delve deep into the mysterious bakery. She appears charming and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Apart from Sweeter Than Chocolate, Mumford has starred in quite a few popular movies and shows over the years, including the Fifty Shades of Grey series, The River, and Lone Star, to name a few.

#2 Dan Jeannotte as Dean

Actor Dan Jeannotte stars as Dean in the new Hallmark romantic comedy. Dean seems to be the reporter who's investigating the bakery that has the recipe to finding true love. Jeannotte displays his inherent charm and charisma in a friendly conversation with Mumford's character.

Jeannotte's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Royal Nanny, A Royal Seaside Romance, Lease on Love, and many more.

#3 Brenda Strong as Helen

Brenda Strong dons the role of Helen in Sweeter Than Chocolate. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect her to play an important role in the story.

Strong is a prominent actress who's known for her appearances in Deported, 13 Reasons Why, and many more.

Apart from Eloise Mumford, Dan Jeannotte, and Brenda Strong, the movie features several others portraying important supporting/minor roles like:

Christin Park (Serena)

Robert Underwood (Gary)

Jordana Summer (Georgie)

Linda Ko (Nora)

Alexander Zonjic (Tyler)

Tosca Baggoo (Claire)

Bobby L. Stewart (Malcolm)

Zack Currie (Mark)

Eduardo Britto (Pablo)

Jillian Knowles (Young Helen)

Liam Boland (Scott Sweet)

Nik Andrews (Wyatt)

Ron Holmes (Lucy’s Opa)

Cadence Compton (Young Lucy)

Austin Burn (Jalen)

Shayna Virginillo (Receptionist)

Shiraine Haas (Alice Phillips)

Makailla Palliyaguru (Young Claire)

Henry King (Young Malcolm)

Kuba Oms (Calvin)

Michele Tredger (Anna)

Olivia Iatridis (Sadie)

Jonas Janz (Jorge)

Eleanor Walker (Edith)

Susan Bell-Irving (Judy)

Dwayne Bishop (Alex)

Sweeter Than Chocolate's sneak peek shows a friendly conversation between Lucy and Dean about the secret love recipe at Lucy's bakery. It's a charming conversation with subtle romantic undertones that sets the tone of the movie.

You can watch Sweeter Than Chocolate on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 4.

