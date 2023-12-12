Christmas Rescue on BET+: Cast, release date, and more

In this magical world where love is the main focus, Christmas Rescue is all set to shake up the usual holiday stories. The story follows William Alexander, who is driven by a strong sense of love as he comes up with a crazy plan to win back Chelsea Alexander's heart.

As Chelsea is about to say "I do" at her holiday-themed wedding, William goes all out to win her back. Get ready for a fun-filled adventure filled with surprises, romance, and holiday craziness.

But for those who don't have cable, use BET+ with Hulu + Live TV, and want to watch the movie from outside the US, one will need a good VPN like PureVPN. The movie is getting ready for a December 14, 2023, premiere, and viewers can get ready for a heartwarming holiday adventure full of love, laughter, and magic.

Christmas Rescue: Plot and full cast list

In the TV movie Christmas Rescue from 2023, love steals the spotlight when a man sets out on a crazy adventure to win back his ex at her holiday-themed wedding.

Its official synopsis, as per IMDb, reads:

"A man abducts the love of his life from her holiday-themed wedding in a desperate attempt to win her back."

The cast of the TV movie Christmas Rescue in 2023 is filled with stars, bringing more depth and charm to the holiday story. Robin Givens, a multi-talented performer, not only acts in the film but also writes and produces it. The whole cast is incredibly talented.

(L) Raven Goodwin and (R) Catfish Jean star in the film (Image via IMDb)

Mario Van Peebles is also in the lineup, bringing his years of acting experience, along with Raven Goodwin, Catfish Jean, Donny Carrington, Samantha Neyland Trumbo, Jahmir Greenwell, Cameron Bailey, Mark Anthony Kelly, and Stella Doyle.

The movie, directed by William "Billy" Givens Jensen, has a talented crew, including Travon Potts for music, Jalani Riley for cinematography, and Dante Wyatt for editing. It will be a cinematic treat with loads of Christmas charm and amazing performances.

How to watch Christmas Rescue outside the US on BET+ via Hulu?

Watch this (L) Mario Van Peebles-starrer on (R) BET+ (Image via IMDb and BET+)

If one is an international viewer hoping to watch the awesome story of Christmas Rescue on BET+ through Hulu, they will need a good VPN to get around those pesky geographical restrictions. Since it's only available in the US, it can be tough for people outside the country to access it.

But PureVPN is a quick and efficient solution that effortlessly bypasses geo-restrictions and gives users a US IP address. All one needs to do is sign up for PureVPN, download the app, and connect to their US servers, and they're good to go. They can easily access BET Plus through Hulu + Live TV.

With this VPN-powered sorcery, people from all around the world can jump into the heartwarming holiday madness and enjoy the festive spirit, love stories, and surprising turns right from their cozy screens.

Is Christmas Rescue available on Netflix?

Christmas Rescue is unavailable on Netflix, leaving viewers to explore other platforms to catch the festive magic. Fans can catch the amazing holiday story, starring Robin Givens, Mario Van Peebles, and other actors, only on BET+ via Hulu + Live TV.

It's time to head to BET+ for an exclusive dose of yuletide romance and merry madness.