Sins in the Suburbs cast list: Monique Sypkens, Brandon Santana and others star in Lifetime thriller

The thriller movie Sins in the Suburbs, about an artist’s journey to find the truth about a serial killer, will premiere on March 19 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"Heather is a struggling artist living in a quiet suburban neighborhood. All seems well until one day the good-looking and single Tyler moves in next door. Heather is first intrigued by Tyler. He is charming, handsome, and seems quite successful. But as news of a local serial killer begins to spread and the number of victims rises, Heather begins to question if Tyler may somehow be involved.”

Cast List of Sins in the Suburbs

Written by John F. Hayes and David Ian McKendry, the Sins in the Suburbs has an excellent cast that is expected to do justice to the character they will portray on screen.

Monique Sypkens

Monique Sypkens plays the role of Heather in the movie. Born to an African-American/Native American mother and German/Dutch father in Sacramento, California, Sypkens has been taking dance lessons and playing basketball since her childhood days. She has starred in various short films and TV series, including Fauk My Life, Duckwrth: The Falling Man, Spook Hunters, Three Agency, Snowfall, and A Walk Down the Aisle, among others.

She completed her eduction from Long Beach State with a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts and a minor in Film Production. Currently based in Los Angeles, the filmmaker is now working on her own short film. She has worked with Pure Praxis Theatre troupe to prevent sexual assault and retaliation in the military. The educator also works with The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company.

Brandon Santana

Brandon Santana will portray Tyler’s character in the thriller movie. Born July 6, 1996 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Santana comes from a large family of eight siblings. In May 2018, Santana graduated from Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan with BFA in Musical Theatre and Business Administration.

The 22-year-old actor and fitness enthusiast has acted in a few films and series namely, Nos4a2, Fatal Memory, Home Economics and A Kept Boy.

Other Cast Members in Sins in the Suburbs

Austin Gage

Steph Martinez

Elizabeth Johnson

Diane Robin

Jarrod Sims

Christopher Sky

Jayd Swendseid

Krystal Vayda

Directed by Sam Fichtner, the serial killer thriller movie, Sins in the Suburbs, will premiere on Lifetime this Saturday at 8/7c.

