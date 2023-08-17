Sir Michael Parkinson net worth: Fortune explored as esteemed chat show host dies aged 88

Popular TV host Sir Michael Parkinson recently passed away on August 16, 2023, at the age of 88. He was known for hosting the BBC1 chat show Parkinson. His successful work on television helped him to earn a lot and his net worth was said to be $12 million.

A statement by his family revealed that he died from a brief illness, as reported by the Independent. Although he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, he recovered from the same in 2015.

Several prominent figures poured in heartfelt tributes to Parkinson. Frank Bruno, a former professional boxer, said in a Facebook post that he had met Parkinson several times but had never participated in his chat program.

He wrote:

"He & I did talk about his Muhamad Ali interviews I remember him saying they were TV pure gold. Lets be honest he was 1 of the best interviewers ever it was not about him looking look he just was able to frame and gift wrap the guest to deliver to the TV viewer. Sad day."

Charity organization Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service also paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson on Facebook. The post also disclosed that Parkinson frequently participated in their events over the years. They added that his speech always left a positive impact on the public.

The caption read:

"It is true to say those we hold dear, never really leave us. We will proudly remember Sir Michael and embrace his passion, belief, and enthusiasm, it will be his lasting legacy."

Sir Michael Parkinson earned a lot from his career on television and radio

Sir Michael Parkinson has earned a lot from his career as a host (Image via Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Sir Michael Parkinson featured on radio and TV over the years. This helped him to earn a lot of wealth and his net worth was said to be $12 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Michael also worked as a writer for various publications. He started working for BBC in the 60s and presented various shows. He also had a successful career on radio where he started with BBC Radio 4 during the 80s. Sir Michael Parkinson was the host of another show titled Parkinson's Sunday Supplement.

However, hosting Parkinson made him a popular face. The show aired 540 episodes between June 19, 1971, and December 22, 2007. Later, he returned with a new show Parkinson: Masterclass in November 2012.

His columns in various newspapers were also loved by the public and his autobiography, Parky: My Autobiography, came out in the year 2008. Michael also pursued a brief career as an actor while working for BBC. This started with the television film, Ghostwatch, followed by another film titled Love Actually.

Michael's survivors include his wife Mary Heneghan and their children – Andrew, Nicholas, and Michael Jr.