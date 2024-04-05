SiR's ‘The Bad Karma’ U.S. tour 2024: Dates, venues, & all you need to know 

SiR's ‘The Bad Karma’ U.S. tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from July 23, 2024, to August 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States as well as a show in Canada. The upcoming tour is in support of the singer's newest album and is named after its third track of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Baltimore, Raleigh, and Los Angeles, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on April 4, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will be available on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

SiR's ‘The Bad Karma’ U.S. tour 2024: Dates and venues

SiR released his latest studio album, Heavy, on March 22, 2024, via Top Dawg Records and RCA Records. The album has so far peaked at number 120 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Billboard Magazine on March 25, 2024, the singer elaborated on the thematic and personal significance of the album, stating:

The pandemic was rough on everybody. I hate to even bring it up. It’s been such a long time, but it was hard on so many people...I needed some time to sit down and get my s—t together. Once we actually got me healthy, then it was time for us to start telling the story because it wasn’t like I went through it by myself."

"It’s honest. There’s pain in there, but it’s good pain. It’s beautiful pain, and I hope I’m putting this out for people to relate to, and I hope that I was so connected that it spreads like wildfire and people understand it because they’ve been through it or they’ve seen somebody go through it." The singer continued.

Now, SiR is set to embark on a North American tour to support said album, and he is bringing along special guest Zacari with him. Zacari is best known for his collaborative single with Kendric Lamar, Love, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for SiR's ‘The Bad Karma’ U.S. tour 2024 is given below:

July 23, 2024 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 25, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

July 27, 2024 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

July 29, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

July 30, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 2, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

August 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

August 7, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

August 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

August 10, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

August 11, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s Austin

August 13, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit

August 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

August 16, 2024 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim

August 17, 2024 – San Diego, California at SOMA

August 20, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

August 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

Aside from the upcoming tour, SiR will also perform at Gunnersbury Park in London, UK, in July 2024. The singer will appear at the concert alongside artists such as Jazmine Sullivan and Alex Isley.

The singer will also perform at the Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 festival, which will feature artists such as Tyler The Creator, Hozier, and Lizzy McAlpine, among others.