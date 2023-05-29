Sistas season 6 on BET: Release date, trailer, cast, and more details

The sixth season of BET's Sistas is all set to premiere on the channel on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The comedy series centers around a group of single African-American women who deal with various struggles and challenges that life throws at them.

It focuses on their friendship, careers, as well as their love lives, among other. things. The show stars KJ Smith in one of the major roles, along with numerous others playing significant supporting roles. It is helmed by noted actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Sistas season 6 trailer continues to focus on the eventful lives of the 4 friends

BET dropped the official trailer for Sistas season 6 on April 26, 2023, and it offers a glimpse into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the latest installment.

Following the events that unfolded in the previous season, which concluded in March 2023, fans can expect a lot of new developments in the main characters' lives.

The trailer for season 6 shows that Preston seems to have moved on from Danni. Elsewhere, things get more interesting and dramatic as Fatima sets out to fight for the custody of Zac's son. A short description of season 6, as per BET, reads:

''While Andi continues to be the voice of reason to her friends, the same can’t be said about her relationship with Gary. Sabrina’s out of jail but not out of the law’s eyes just yet, and Fatima is helping Zac with his own legal issues trying to establish visitation rules with the mother of his child. Meanwhile, Danni has begun spiraling but is unsure if she’ll be able to recover, and Karen’s problem only seems to have just gotten started.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the plot of the new season are known at this point.

The fifth season, which concluded March 15, 2023, received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise majorly directed towards the writing, characterization, and performances by the cast, among other things.

A quick look at Sistas plot and cast

Sistas revolves around a group close friends who go through the various phases of life as they deal with the numerous challenges pertaining to their careers, family, and love lives, among various other things. A short synopsis of the comedy series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "Sistas" follows a group of single black women as they navigate the ups and downs of modern life, which includes careers, friendships, romances, and even social media.''

The synopsis further states:

''The comedy-drama series features Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a funny and fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a street-smart hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a smart and stylish bank teller. The TV show takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and moments that epitomize "squad goals."

The show features KJ Smith as Andrea Barnes in one of the key roles. Andrea, aka Andi, is a divorce attorney who has a deeply complicated personal life.

She falls in love with a married man named Gary, which complicates her life. Starring alongside her in other important roles are actors like Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott, Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins, Mignon Von as Daniella "Danni" King, and many more.

Don't forget to watch the sixth season of Tyler Perry's Sistas on BET on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes