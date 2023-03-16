Zatima season 2 on BET+: Cast list and characters explored

BET+'s drama series, Zatima, is all set to drop its second season on the network on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The series focuses on the relationship between the two lead characters, Zac and Fatima, exploring the various kinds of challenges and struggles they face. Here's the official synopsis of the second season, shared by BET Plus on their YouTube channel:

''Zac and Fatima’s relationship is challenged on a whole new level in Season 2. Zac deals with internal discord which is only exacerbated after seeing his mother, Gladys, whom he hasn’t seen in quite a long time. Fatima begins to question herself and if she’s really what Zac needs when she can’t get through to him about dealing with past issues.''

The series stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett in the lead roles, alongside numerous others portraying important supporting roles. The show is helmed by Tyler Perry.

Zatima season 2 on BET+ cast list: Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, and others to star in drama series

1) Devale Ellis as Zac

Actor Devale Ellis plays one of the lead roles as Zac in BET+'s Zatima. Zac and Fatima are the central couple whose relationship is the major focus of the story. Ellis has been quite impressive throughout the first season of the show, and based on the season 2 trailer, viewers can expect him to continue his impressive form.

Apart from Zatima, Devale Ellis has starred in A Christmas Fumble, The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2, and Single Black Female, to name a few.

2) Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima

Crystal Renee Hayslett dons the role of Fatima in the drama series. Renee Hayslett looks equally impressive in the second season's trailer, and her chemistry with her co-star is one of the defining aspects of the show.

Crystal Renee Hayslett's other memorable film and TV acting credits include Sistas, The Choir Director, and many more.

3) Nzinga Imani as Angela

Nzinga Imani portrays the role of Angela in Zatima. Angela is Fatima's closest friend. Their relationship is quite interesting as she'd found out earlier in the show that Zac is a friend of the man she was dating, Bryce.

Imani has been phenomenal throughout the show, capturing her character's numerous shades with stunning ease. Her other memorable performances came in All the Queen's Men, Pretty for a Big Gurl, and more.

Apart from Devale Ellis, Crystal Renee Hayslett, and Nzinga Imani, the show also features numerous other actors playing significant supporting roles like:

Jasmin Brown as Deja

Cameron Fuller as Nathan

Guyviaud Joseph as Tony

Danielle LaRoach as Belinda

Remington Hoffman as Bryce

The official trailer for Zatima season 2 offers a glimpse of Zac and Fatima's complicated relationship as they continue to deal with the numerous issues pertaining to their romantic life.

Fatima talks about their relationship with her friend and they have a laugh about it. A number of awkward and comic moments from the new installment are briefly depicted in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining season.

You can watch the second season of Zatima on BET+ on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

