A Christmas Fumble cast list: Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis and others to star in OWN drama

OWN is ready to release yet another holiday film on December 10, at 9 pm EST, titled A Christmas Fumble.

Given that Christmas is the season for TV movies, it is pretty easy to get lost in the pouring rain of content all over the internet and network channels. A Christmas Fumble seems to set itself apart by boasting an offbeat storyline as well as an interesting cast consisting of Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, among others.

The film will follow a crisis management specialist, Nicole Barnes, dealing with her most complicated project to date, trying to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies. What makes things much more complicated in the film is that Davies and Barnes were once a couple. The synopsis for the film reads:

"Nicole is the "queen of crisis management" who is assigned the most difficult task: ex-footballer Jordan scandal, trying to hide that she and Jordan were ever dating, efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are undermined for his fiancée."

Ahead of the premiere of A Christmas Fumble, here is an introduction to the primary cast of the film

Eva Marcille as Nicole Barnes

Eva Marcille, a known face from The Young and the Restless, plays the role of Nicole Barnes in A Christmas Fumble. Her character is a specialist in crisis management who will face the toughest project of her life when she is tasked with fixing a major scandal. Given the backdrop of the film, this will require her to portray quite extensive types of emotions.

Born on October 30, 1984, in Los Angeles, California, Eva Marcille used to work for Dillard's department store in Atlanta before she received her first stint of fame with America's Next Top Model. She was also granted admission into Vanderbilt Law School when she was selected in the third cycle of America's Next Top Model. She attended Atlanta's Clark Atlanta University.

Some of her notable works include I Think I Love My Wife and Smallville.

Devale Ellis as Jordan Davies

Devale Ellis plays the role of Jordan Davies, a former pro-footballer-turned-TV-commentator, who is facing immense backlash due to an old violation.

Devale Ellis originally started off as an American football wide receiver before switching to acting. He played college football at Hofstra and was drafted by the Detroit Lions. He is also a podcaster and owns a Youtube channel with his wife.

His TV appearances include Power, The Mysteries of Laura, Gotham, The Blacklist, Makeup X Breakup, Tough Love, and Master of None, among many others. He also made film appearances in Full Circle, A Piece of Me: An Everyday Story, and Single Black Female.

Other cast members of A Christmas Fumble

The other cast members of A Christmas Fumble include Jenny Itwaru as Lacey Jones, Monica Rodriguez Knox as Dawn, Lory Mpiana as Carla, Kiera Meeks as Job Receptionist, Jonathan Nathaniel as Keith Davies, Brandon Michael Arrington as Christian Robinson, and Brian Alexander as Mark Greene.

A Christmas Fumble will premiere on December 10, 2022, at 9 pm EST on OWN. Stay tuned for more updates.

