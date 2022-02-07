When is 'The Blacklist' returning? Season 9 in for another round of delays

The Blacklist has had its share of delays this season. Sadly, despite the show's excellent premise for season 9, it has gone on another break, this time, owing to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Season 9 of the show went through so many breaks that it has aired only nine episodes so far, despite commencing back in October.

The ninth episode of the ninth season was by far the most exciting in a long time and answered the long-awaited question about Dembe (Hisham Taufiq). It delved into why Dembe joined the FBI. It also showed the reconciliation between Dembe and Raymond Reddington (James Spader).

The show left fans in a peculiar space of mind as it went on another break. The show will not return until the end of February. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of The Blacklist.

About 'The Blacklist' Season 9 Episode 10

Very little is known about the upcoming episode of The Blacklist. The episode title has also not been revealed either. The show ceased its airing due to the Winter Olympics. The Olympics run from February 4, 2022, to February 20, 2022. The next episode is hence scheduled for February 25.

Among the things known about the next episode is a new timeslot. The show will air at 8:00 PM ET on Fridays instead of Thursdays. Friday was the original airing day for The Blacklist in its earlier seasons. The next episode is expected to witness a more healed and stable relationship between Dembe and Red.

Following recent revelations, Red will also try to find the accomplice of Vandyke, who was the reason behind Elizabeth Keen's (played by Megan Boone) death.

Filling the gaps: A round of 'Boukman Baptiste' revelations

The previous episode, titled "Boukman Baptiste," finally depicted the time between Elizabeth's death and the present day. It shows the reason behind Dembe joining the FBI. After Liz's death, Red abandoned his friend Dembe and left him to run the criminal empire.

In his quest to eliminate a rival of Red, Dembe ended up killing the man's little child. This began the journey of repentance for Dembe, and he ended up joining the FBI. This episode also saw Dembe and Red finally talk this out, reducing the tension that has been so prevalent over the past eight episodes.

With many things resolved and many new avenues opened, fans are more eager than ever to get into the story of Red and his quest for vengeance. The new episode of The Blacklist will air on February 25, 2022, on NBC. Till then, all the previous episodes can be streamed on Peacock TV. Stay tuned for more updates.

