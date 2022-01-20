'The Blacklist' season 9, episode 9 preview: A plot to take Red down?

The Blacklist has put its characters in grave moral and physical danger over the past few episodes. The previous episode saw Red discover Dembe’s betrayal. Evidently, Dembe is more than willing to help with a plot to take Red down.

From Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) to Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq), it is clear that the primary plotline of The Blacklist still involves Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). The shadow of Elizabeth’s death still hangs over the characters, making them unable to focus on the present.

This week's episode, titled "Boukman Baptiste," further explores the relationship between the characters and will finally begin unraveling their association with Keen.

Sneak peek for 'The Blacklist' season 9, episode 9

The upcoming episode will show that Dembe is in some deep trouble. He is also willing to take Reddington down.

This season had promised to delve into Dembe and Red’s past. This episode may finally start the throwback, which will bring some truth to the surface. "Boukman Baptiste" promises to explore the circumstances which led to Dembe joining the FBI.

The official synopsis, released by NBC for the latest episode, reads:

"A spate of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier."

Few things are evident from the summary. Red's lieutenants would be in danger from a yet unknown enemy. This involves Dembe, as he is still firmly associated with Reddington, despite his altered loyalties.

The reason for Dembe to dive back into his past is not clearly explained in the summary. This, too, could be a major plot point in the upcoming episode. The show seems to be inbound for a darker path in the coming weeks, and viewers will surely be entertained.

Where to watch the upcoming episode of 'The Blacklist'?

The show will air at 8 p.m. on Thursday, on NBC channel. It can also be streamed on Peacock TV, the official streaming service for the show.

