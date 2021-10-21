Why did Megan Boone quit 'The Blacklist'? Here's what she has been doing since Liz Keen's death

NBC’s hit drama series, The Blacklist, is all set to return with a new season this Thursday. While fans are excited for season 9, they are also sad because their favorite character Elizabeth “Liz” Keen (Megan Boone) will not be part of the show anymore.

The previous season ended with Megan Boone’s Liz getting shot and dying in Raymond “Red” Reddington’s arms. Many thought she would live or the character would return for the new season, but her Instagram post confirmed that Megan Boone had left the show.

Megan Boone's tenure on The Blacklist

She has been a cast member of The Blacklist since the beginning and after eight successful years on the crime drama, it was time for Boone to move on. According to reports, she wanted to take the next step in her career and so, she left The Blacklist.

After she quit, Boone launched her own production company, Weird Sisters, with a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Speaking about the same, Megan Boone said:

“I am beyond excited to have a home at SPTV where I can branch out and continue to work with this incredible team. They have been instrumental in my career, and fundamentally believe in my vision for Weird Sister. I’m thrilled for this new chapter.”

Although she had exited The Blacklist, she stayed with the production company. Those who are curious about what she has been doing currently can look up her Instagram profile. The actress has found a hobby in gardening and continues to post images of flowers from her garden.

‘The Blacklist’ was Megan Boone’s big project

Prior to The Blacklist, Megan Boone appeared in the NBC-backed series Law & Order: Los Angeles. She has also worked on features including My Bloody Valentine, Leave Me Like You Found Me and Barry Jenkins’ limited series Underground Railroad.

However, The Blacklist was her major project in which she stayed for eight seasons. Her decision to leave the show received great support from the TV series’ team.

Jon Bokenkamp @JonBokenkamp Words can’t express my gratitude, Megan. You have been an incredible collaborator, a tireless partner, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what you dream up next. Words can’t express my gratitude, Megan. You have been an incredible collaborator, a tireless partner, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve built together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for this incredible ride. I can’t wait to see what you dream up next. https://t.co/ZuALX1s9M2

About The Blacklist Season 9

The network recently dropped the new season’s trailer and it included a flashback clip of Megan Boone’s Liz dying. Her death affected the FBI task force as heartbroken members scattered to different places.

According to the synopsis of the premiere episode (titled The Skinner), one of the agents is injured in the line of duty and this will bring the squad back together. The synopsis read:

Also Read

“Finding themselves each at a crossroads, a common purpose compels them to renew their original mission: to take down dangerous, vicious and eccentric Blacklisters. In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.”

As the creators killed off one of the major characters (Liz) in the crime drama, they have also roped in a newcomer, Weecha Xiu, played by Diany Rodriguez. Viewers can watch the premiere of The Blacklist Season 9 on October 21 at 8.00 pm (ET) on NBC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi