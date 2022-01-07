'The Blacklist' Season 9 Episode 7: What happened after Elizabeth's death?

The Blacklist returned after the Christmas break to air one of its most different yet important episodes so far. The series has strayed away from what happened after Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) tragically died in Season 8.

Titled "Between Sleep and Awake", Episode 7 of The Blacklist takes a different path, delving into the aftermath of Elizabeth Keen's death, especially how it affected those close to her.

It focused heavily on Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff), as the heartbreaking episode saw the prolific agent's experiences in a small town two years before the ongoing events of The Blacklist.

The other perspective of 'The Blacklist'?

The Blacklist had one of the most thrilling episodes a year back when Elizabeth died. This newest episode took a fresh look at the events that transpired, this time from the viewpoint of Ressler.

Ressler hijacks a car in the flashback, right after Elizabeth is shot, and chases Red, but he is not in a condition to drive and crashes. When he wakes up in the hospital, the doctors prescribe him pain-management drugs, which he initially refuses. But when the doctor insists, he takes them, and his long history of addiction kicks in.

Ressler quits his job and travels to a small town in Liberty Falls. He tries to get drugs in a shady bar, but a mysterious figure robs him and beats him up. Theodore, the young son of Lauren, finds him unconscious.

After returning to his senses, Lauren advises him to get a job and urges him to see a doctor.

During his brief stay, Ressler realizes that Theodore and his mother constantly fear their father, an abusive cop who beats them up.

Some form of redemption for Ressler

Theodore and Ressler bond over their shared trauma as the former, too, has lost his birth father. Theodore invites Ressler over to his birthday party, which the latter refuses.

However, Donald turns up just when Lauren's husband comes to abuse her. In the ensuing fight with Ressler, the cop's gun goes off, instantly killing him.

The authorities rule this as self-defense, and Lauren and Theodore find out that Ressler is a decorated FBI agent. As Lauren urges Donald to look for a new start, he leaves, indicating there is none for him.

First signs of acceptance?

In a highly emotional ending to the episode, Donald Ressler visits Elizabeth Keen's grave for the first time. He also receives a photo of him and Elizabeth from Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix).

He stands in the grave and tells Elizabeth all that has been happening. Donald talks about bad phases and tells her about the time in Liberty Falls. As he leaves, Ressler suggests that he and Elizabeth can meet between "sleep and awake".

This suggests that Ressler is getting back on his feet for the first time since the harrowing events of The Blacklist Season 8.

kristina @kristina6ix See y’all back here next week for therapy #TheBlacklist See y’all back here next week for therapy #TheBlacklist https://t.co/TDJXtTq0Oq

Also Read Article Continues below

The Blacklist is back on a regular schedule and will air the next episode on January 13. Fans can stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer