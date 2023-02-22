The Ms. Pat Show season 3 on BET+: Release date, plot, cast, and more details explored

The third season of The Ms. Pat Show is all set to premiere on BET+ on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Ever since the conclusion of the second season, fans have been eagerly looking forward to watching the hilarious Carson family and its beloved matriarch's quirky antics again.

The show centers around the Carson family residing in Plainfeld, Indiana, and depicts the numerous struggles and challenges they face. The series stars Ms. Pat in the lead role, along with many others essaying important supporting roles. The show is helmed by Jordan E. Cooper and Ms. Pat.

BET+'s The Ms. Pat Show season 3: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

BET+ released the official trailer for the upcoming season on January 18, 2023, offering a glimpse of the numerous hilarious events set to unfold in the latest installment. The trailer opens with a thrilling voiceover that says,

''The mother of grown a** comedy returns. And nothing is gonna stop her from her dream of being on tour.''

The trailer briefly depicts several funny moments set to unfold in Pat's life, but does not give away any spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it maintains a funny and charming tone that fans of the show would be familiar with.

Here's the official description of the sitcom, according to BET Pressroom:

''Based on Ms. Pat’s stand-up comedy and memoir, THE MS. PAT SHOW is the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up comedian, whose hustle and resilient spirit were forged on the streets of Atlanta.''

The description further reads,

''To much reserve, she now finds herself in conservative middle America alongside her penny-pinching husband played by J. Bernard Calloway (“City On A Hill”), a struggle of a sister played by Tami Roman (“The Family Business”), and two distinct sets of kids played by Theodore Barnes (“The Prince of Peoria”), newcomer Briyana Guadalupe, Vince Swann (“50 Central”) and Brittany Inge (“Boomerang”), the latter two raised under very different circumstances.''

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect another highly entertaining and enjoyable season replete with several hilarious moments. The series reportedly features a total of ten episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the same day on February 23, 2023.

More details about The Ms. Pat Show cast

The Ms. Pat Show stars Patricia Williams, aka Ms. Pat, in the titular role. Ms. Pat's character is the heart and soul of the show, and it is her unique sense of humor that defines the series' tone.

Moreover, Patricia Williams brilliantly embodies her character's inherent charm, liveliness, and humor with utmost perfection, without ever going over-the-top. She's received high praise from viewers and critics for her performances throughout the first two seasons.

Apart from the BET+ sitcom, Patricia Williams is best known for her work as a comedian, having been a part of stand-up specials like Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? and The Degenerates.

Starring alongside Williams are actors like J. Bernard Calloway as Terry Carson, Vince Swann as Brandon James, Tami Roman as Denise Ford, and Theodore John Barnes as Junebug Carson, among others.

Don't miss The Ms. Pat Show season 3 on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

