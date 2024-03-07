Sister Wives: Garrison Brown's last post before death is making fans cry

Trigger Warning: This article relating to Sister Wives talks about suicide. Reader's discretion is advised.

Sister Wives star Kody and Janelle Brown's son Garrison Brown passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, after succumbing to self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Days before his death, Garrison Brown announced on his Instagram the arrival of Mr. Buttons, the new cat in his pet family. In the aftermath of the Sister Wives star's death, several fans of the TLC show are pouring in their condolences in the Instagram post.

Garrison Brown passed away at the age of twenty-five years. The Flagstaff Police Department confirmed to ET in a statement that they were summoned to Garrison's Arizona home and discovered him deceased.

It looked like Garrison had shot himself, according to the officials. No suspicion of foul play exists. After finding him, Garrison's brother Gabriel called the police.

Internet reacts to Sister Wives star Garrison Brown's last Instagram post

Six days before his death, Sister Wives star Garrison Brown took to his Instagram to post the arrival of his newest pet cat to the already considerable pet family that he had.

Garrison captioned the post: " Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia, but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady,"

In the post, Garrison is seen lovingly holding on to Ms. Buttons, the new cat. Another photo shows the cat among her other feline family members.

After Garrison's passing, several users flocked to the post to express their condolences.

The police haven't yet found any foul play whatsoever in the Garrison's death. However, their investigation is reportedly still underway.

A brief look into the life of Sister Wives star Garrison Brown.

Responding to the death of their son Garrison, Kody Brown and Janelle Brown came out with a statement on their Instagram. They said:

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

As per Sister Wives Fandom, Garrison, who was raised in Lehi, Utah, he was moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, at the age of 14. His parents disapproved of his intention to participate in the Nevada Army National Guard in 2015. Despite Garrison's strong desire to join the Army, his parents insisted he complete his education.

Following his graduation from Centennial High School in 2016, he finished his basic army training in the same year. According to reports, Garrison attended the College of Southern Nevada to further his schooling.

