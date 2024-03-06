What happened to Garrison Brown from Sister Wives? Tributes pour in wake of 25-year-old's tragic death 

Sister Wives star, Garrison Brown passed away in his Flagstaff, Arizona home. His parents, Janelle and Kody Brown shared the unfortunate news in similar statements posted on their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, March 5, 2023. The actor was 25 years old. Janelle wrote:

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away."

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to a suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II with the Flagstaff Police Department told PEOPLE on Monday officers responded to a report of death, confirming that Garrison's brother, Gabriel found him dead in his apartment.

He added that the actor died of an alleged suicide in what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While Police did not suspect any foul play, an investigation is still underway.

Internet users mourn the loss of Garrison as news of suicide spread

News of Garrison's alleged suicide left netizens shocked. They expressed their loss, offering condolences to the grieving family. Many even shared resources for mental health and suicide prevention in the wake of his death

Here are some comments on X, reacting to Garrison's death:

More about Sister Wives

Sister Wives is a long-running TLC show centered around polygamist Kody Brown and his family. The 18-season series is based in Utah (later Las Vegas) and chronicles Kody's relationship with his four wives including Janelle. Kody has fathered 18 children.

Janelle is his second wife, and the couple divorced in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage. They share six children.

Garrison has been a part of the show since its inception in 2010 when he was just a kid. The 25-year-old's decision to join the Nevada Army National Guard while he was attending college was explored in season 11 of the show. He moved out of his parent's house during the pandemic due to the strict rules Kody was enforcing due to COVID.

The 25-year-old is survived by his parents and siblings.