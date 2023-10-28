Skechers Basketball shoe collection: Everything we know so far

Skechers has just stepped into the field of technical basketball footwear after creating iconic running, walking, golfing, and other successful sneaker lineages. The award-winning global footwear brand has also promised to offer elite performance with these shoes.

The latest basketball shoes to be added to the lineage are SKX Resagrip and SKX Float, which will become its signature sneakers. Both shoes have been created with innovative technologies.

The footwear label also tapped New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Terance Mann to debut the shoes on the court. The two NBA stars will also be official ambassadors and representatives of Skechers Basketball, much to the happiness of brand enthusiasts.

The latest sneakers will be released via the official e-commerce site of Skechers Basketball and in select retail stores in North America, China, the Philippines, and more. The shoes will be released sometime this week.

The upcoming Skechers Basketball shoe collection, which will feature SKX Resagrip and SKX Float

The upcoming Basketball shoe collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2023-24 NBA season is now in full force. During this wonderful time, Skechers has also hit the court with its inaugural basketball shoes' line. These technical sneakers offer all-star quality, which would suit professional players as well.

The line will be debuted with the mid-top, SKX Resagrip and SKX Float sneakers. Other than mid-top sneakers, additional colorways, low-top versions, and more silhouettes will be launched in Spring 2024.

In an official press release, Greg Smith, VP of Product Development and Merchandising for Skechers Performance, said ahead of the shoe release:

“Following our road map for success as a breakthrough brand in running, golf, pickleball, and global football, we’re leveraging the insight and feedback of pros like Julius Randle and Terance Mann to authenticate our position as a performance brand with the best basketball shoes on the court.”

He further commented:

“We’re entering the sport with two players who represent a cross-section of the NBA, from an all-star veteran in the Eastern Conference to a rising star right here in Los Angeles. Our roster illustrates that Skechers steps on the court with innovative features and designs for every type of athlete, whatever your style or wherever you play.”

President of Skechers, Michael Greenberg, also commented upon the new campaign:

“This is the start of a long-term investment in basketball with more player partnerships, which is essential for our growth strategy and vision. We’re launching in the three largest stand-alone basketball markets—the U.S., China and the Philippines—with expansion to more regions expected in the future.”

The first sneaker, SKX Resagrip, is developed for basketball players requiring top speed.

The shoes are constructed with the perfect hybrid of form and function as it provides responsiveness and cushioning to accommodate quick and explosive movement.The pair features Goodyear Resagrip Technology, which gives a unique outsole configuration.

The second shoe in the offer is SKX Float, which comes constructed with the TPU panels, to help lock in the foot. The shoe also features lightweight Swirl technology to provide flexibility in movement alongside the Goodyear outsole to provide unmatchable traction.

Both shoes include Hyper Burst cushioning in the midsole to provide comfort alongside Hyper Burst Pro sock liner.

The basketball shoe collection is expected to launch in the coming week with no specific release date revealed.