Skechers x Martha Stewart collection: Release date, price, and more explored

Lifestyle celebrity Martha Stewart is collaborating with Skechers for a collection of comfortable and fashion-forward footwear.

The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Skechers and select retailers on March 8, 2023. It seamlessly blends the American businesswoman's effortless style with the unparalleled comfort of the multinational label's footwear.

More about the newly released Skechers x Martha Stewart collection, which features Hands-Free Slip-in footwear models

Skechers is known for its comfort technology. For International Women's Day 2023, the label released a collection with Martha Stewart called A Day in the Life of Martha.

The official press release introduces the collection as follows:

"Launched on International Women’s Day, the new assortment offers Martha’s iconic design stamp on Skechers’ most popular slip-ins, slides and sandals for daywear, entertaining and weekend wellness."

Stewart also commented on the collection, saying:

“I’ve loved personalizing my first collection with Skechers. It’s full of fantastic comfort features, carefully crafted designs, and casual elegance for working, staying active and entertaining."

She added:

"This collection is a wonderful way for women to enjoy the shoes that help me feel and do my best, every day of the year and we’ve built on some of my favorites like Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins and GO WALK.”

Stewart unveiled the collection to the world during Skechers' Big Game spot starring Snoop Dogg.

In the official press release, Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, also commented on what the partnership means for the label:

“Millions of Martha’s fans adore and purchase her collections—and pairing her iconic designs with our demanded comfort technologies is an offering that we know women will want to wear. Our partnership with Martha continues to grow, and the launch of this new collection is an exciting time for our brand and the perfect match.”

Martha Stewart @MarthaStewart #SkechersAmbassador #SkechersxMarthaStewart #FootwearCollaboration You can now wear Martha on your feet! I’ve teamed up with @skechersusa to create a collection that pairs my personal aesthetics with Skechers’ premium designs. Explore here: bit.ly/martha-skx-col… You can now wear Martha on your feet! I’ve teamed up with @skechersusa to create a collection that pairs my personal aesthetics with Skechers’ premium designs. Explore here: bit.ly/martha-skx-col… #SkechersAmbassador #SkechersxMarthaStewart #FootwearCollaboration https://t.co/hgvWZiXSe0

The Skechers x Martha Stewart collection includes the following products:

1) RF: D'Lux Walker - Eclipse sneakers, which retail for $85

2) Slip-ins: Ultra Flex 3 sneakers, which retail for $90 in two colors

3) Pier Lite: Reflection sneakers, which retail for $78

4) Pier Lite- Bamboo sandals, which retail for $65 in two colors

5) GO WALK Arch Fit sandals - Sahara, which retail for $70

Martha Stewart joined the Skechers label as an ambassador in 2022. She made her debut appearance for the brand in the commercial and marketing campaign for the Arch Fit collection.

