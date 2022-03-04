Skylar Astin joins Grey's Anatomy season 18: Episode number, release date, character details, and more 

Skylar Astin is joining Grey's Anatomy in a recurring role, bringing a new character to the ABC program. His journey is destined to begin somewhere at the end of this month.

Astin is set to appear as a friend of the regular doctor of the show, Dr. Jo Wilson. Let's take a look at everything there is to unravel on the arrival of this new character.

Dr. Todd Eames and Dr. Jo Wilson (Image via @SkylarAstin/ Twitter)

Skylar Astin's debut in Grey's Anatomy season 18

Episode number and release date

Skylar Astin is about to make his entrance on the 393rd episode of Grey's Anatomy, which will premiere on March 24, 2022 on ABC.

The title of this episode, Put the Squeeze on Me, was taken by Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps' song of the same name.

Character details

According to ABC, Astin will be playing Todd Eames in season 18.

Eames, who possesses a PhD in environmental sciences, is a charming and beautiful person with a gentle soul.

He has a close relationship with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.

He is also rumored to have become a possible love interest for OB-GYN resident Jo Wilson on the show. It would serve as an interesting angle for the show as Jo is currently confused about her current relationship with her best friend Link.

Skylar Astin's career so far

Astin originally rose to popularity as Georg in Spring Awakening, a musical theatrical production.

He played Jesse in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015). He also appeared on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020) on television.

Astin has also acted in a number of films, including Hamlet 2 (2008), Taking Woodstock (2009), Cavemen (2013), and 21 & Over (2013).

More about Grey's Anatomy season 18

Grey's Anatomy is still ABC's no. 1 show in the 18-to-49 demographic, and is one of the top-rated dramas on television.

The show was renewed in January for a 19th season — with original performers Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. expected to return.

Kevin McKidd, who has portrayed Owen Hunt since the program's fifth season, stated in a recent interview with Variety that he doesn't know how much further the show will run, as "it feels like we're kind of in the last chapter of the show."

Edited by Sabika