Slaughter to Prevail Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Russian deathcore band Slaughter to Prevail has announced dates for their 2023 tour. The tour will kick off on April 16 in Tampa, Florida, and will run through April 28 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In August of last year, Slaughter to Prevail released a single titled 1984, based on a book by George Orwell. Frontman Alex Terrible spoke to Revolver Magazine about the song and said:

“It was blowing my mind. For me, it [got] so f***ing crazy because, literally, that book, 1984, the situation in that book, saying a lie is true, violence is love and all this sh*t, and I can see that clearly in the Russian government [with] what they are saying.”

Slaughter to Prevail announces 2023 Tour dates

Tickets will be available from January 27 from Slaughter to Prevail's official website at 10.00 am PST.

April 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL, at The Orpheum

April 17, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL, at Underbelly

April 19, 2023 – Norfolk, VA, at The NorVa

April 21, 2023 – Sayreville, NJ, at Starland Ballroom

April 22, 2023 – Harrisburg, PA, at HMAC

April 23, 2023 – Columbus, OH, at Newport Music Hall

April 24, 2023 – Joliet, IL, at The Forge

April 26, 2023 – St. Louis, MO, at Delmar Hall

April 27, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH, at Bogarts

April 28, 2023 – Greensboro, NC, at Hangar 1819

The Russian group has recently made a point, highlighting their issues with the Russian government and their difficulties touring there. Speaking to Revolver Mag about their ordeal, Alex said:

“Police just show up, and they say, "No, you cannot play." They just turn it off, the music and everything. Or, before that, they call people who organize [the show], and they say, "They cannot play. If you don't want to have a problem, they cannot play."

Apart from their music, Alex noted that he sells the band’s merchandise. However, he struggled in that region as well. Speaking to the publication, he said:

“I'm selling my merch, my masks and all this stuff. It's kind of a business, because it's going so well. I'm selling a lot of shit, and it's good money for me. It's good money for my band, as well. PayPal quit Russia. Visa and MasterCard closed."

He further added:

"You just cannot send money through Russia to other countries. It's difficult right now. I [had] a few options like European countries, probably Mexico, and the United States. But I think the best option was the United States.”

Slaughter to Prevail, which usually dons masks in their performances, had earlier spoken about its significance in a 2017 interview with Distorted Sound Magazine frontman Alex noted:

"The industry is slowly but surely growing. The mask is my second face. I created it by myself. And I wish that it would be just a mask, but a real cult which reflects all negative in a person. Without negativity there would not be any spiritual growth. It’s important."

Slaughter to Prevail debuted with an EP titled Chapters of Misery in 2015, which was followed up with a full-length album, Misery Sermon. In 2021, they released their second album, Kostolom.

