Sleep Token 2024 North American Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sleep Token 2024 North American Tour is scheduled to be held from April 27, 2024, to May 28, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be part of the band's first tour in North America and will also feature an appearance at the Sick New World Festival.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by the band Empire State Ba****d, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 18, 2024.

Artist presales will be available from January 24, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering at the official website of the tour, Teeth of God. Live Nation presale will be available on January 25, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code SPOTLIGHT.

General tickets will be available on January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. These can be purchased via the official tour website or Ticketmaster once they are made public.

Sleep Token 2024 North American Tour dates

British rock band Sleep Token will perform at more than one festival as part of their tour, including the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival as well as the previously mentioned Sick New World Festival.

The full list of dates and venues for the Sleep Token 2024 North American Tour is given below:

April 27, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Sick New World

April 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 1, 2024 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

May 3, 2024 — Austin, Texas at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

May 4, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Toyota Music Factory

May 6, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

May 7, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8, 2024 — Asheville, North Carolina at ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at The Factory

May 12, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 14, 2024 — Des Moines, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

May 15, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

May 16, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

May 18, 2024 — Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

May 19, 2024 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

May 20, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia

May 22, 2024 — New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

May 24, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 25, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Place Bell

May 27, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

May 28, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

The anonymous, masked collective Sleep Token released their debut studio album, Sundowning, on November 21, 2019. The album peaked at number 53 on the Scottish album chart as well as at number 8 on the UK Official Vinyl Album Charts.

The band subsequently released their second studio album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, on September 24, 2021. This album peaked at number 13 on the Scottish and Kiwi album charts as well as at number 39 on the UK album chart, respectively.

Sleep Token's third studio album, Take Me Back to Eden, released on May 19, 2023, was their most successful to date. The album peaked at number 3 on the UK and Australian album charts and at number 4 on the Scottish album chart, respectively.