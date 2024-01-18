Bush 2024 Greatest Hits Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

British rockers Bush have announced a North American tour, titled Loaded: The Greatest Hits, this summer, joined by acclaimed guitarist Jerry Cantrell from Alice in Chains and grunge band Candlebox. The tour is scheduled to take place from July 26, 2024, to September 15, 2024, in major cities across the US and Canada.

The Great Hits Tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band's 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, and is named after their recent compilation album, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023, which was released on November 10, 2023.

Bush announced the new tour via a clip on their official X page on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Frontman Gavin Rossdale promises an unforgettable experience for fans, stating:

"The best thing about this tour is that it is a direct reflection and reaction to the record. People have responded to The Greatest Hits record in a way that I could have never imagined. I want us to honor all of those years of music that you’ve loved and honor all that love that you’ve given us.”

Expand Tweet

The fan pre-sale began on January 17 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT with the password LOADED. Public on-sale takes place on Friday, January 19 at 10 am local time. VIP packages are available with an exclusive pre-show acoustic performance, side stage access, meet & greet, and VIP-only merchandise options.

Ticket prices vary depending on the venue, but begin at around $40 for general admission and can go up to $2000 for VIP packages. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website or through ticketing platforms like StubHub, LiveNation, and Ticketmaster.

Bush also released a limited number of tickets for $19.94 to mark the year 1994, when their debut album, Sixteen Stone, was released.

Bush's tour will begin in Bend and end in Los Angeles

Bush will kick off the tour with a concert at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, in late July, before performing across North America on 32 dates throughout the summer. The band will play dates in cities like Indianapolis, Nashville, Toronto, Boston, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up with a final show on September 15 in Los Angeles.

This Bush tour is set to be a nostalgic trip for fans, with the band expected to play classics from throughout their three-decade discography. Speaking about the greatest hits album, Rossdale had this to say in an interview with People Magazine from November 2023:

“I completely changed my opinion about (a greatest hits record) because I really got into the concept of just compiling the legacy. It’s a really amazing stretch of time to be given the thrill of making music.”

The complete list of dates and venues for the Bush 2024 Greatest Hits Tour is given below :

July 26, 2024 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27, 2024 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 29, 2024 – Great Falls, MT – Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena - Montana State Fair

July 31, 2024 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

August 1, 2024 – Denver, CO – Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 3, 2024 – La Crosse, WI – Copeland Park

August 4, 2024 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 6, 2024 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9, 2024 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 10, 2024 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 13, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

August 14, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 16, 2024 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 17, 2024 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 19, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Augut 21, 2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23, 2024 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 24, 2024 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 26, 2024 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

August 29, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 30, 2024 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

September 1, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Par

September 4, 2024 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

September 5, 2024 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

September 7, 2024 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino

September 8, 2024 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

September 11, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

September 13, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

September 14, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

September 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

More about Bush's music and career

The post-grunge band formed in 1992 in London. Originally consisting of lead singer Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Nigel Pulsford, bassist Dave Parsons, and drummer Robin Goodridge, Rossdale remains the only member from that lineup.

Bush is one of the highest-selling bands of the 1990s, with over 10 million records sold in the United States and over 20 million records sold worldwide. The band's debut album, Sixteen Stone, would go on to be certified six times multi-platinum.

Longtime fans of the band are bound to find this upcoming tour appealing due to the possibility of seeing Bush perform their multiple classics from the 1990s. Apart from Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox, further supporting acts will also be announced closer to the tour dates.