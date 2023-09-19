Bush Fall 2023 North American tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Bush has announced their North American tour this fall, joined by the acclaimed Bad Wolves and the rising stars of Eva Under Fire. This tour promises an unforgettable experience for fans across the continent. The tour will span across various major cities, such as Orlando, Buffalo, Durham, and many more.

Bush is also set to drop a highly anticipated best-of compilation album titled LOADED: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 on November 10. Fans can expect to relive the band's chart-topping classics and timeless hits all in one remarkable collection.

Joining Bush on this epic musical journey, Bad Wolves is gearing up to release their eagerly awaited album Die About It, just before the tour takes off on November 14. With their powerful sound and compelling lyrics, Bad Wolves is set to captivate audiences throughout the tour.

Eva Under Fire, another exciting addition to the tour, is preparing for the deluxe edition release of their 2022 debut album Love, Drugs & Misery on September 22.

Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 20, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code STUDIO. While general ticket sales begin Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. Fans can also follow their social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Bush's tour will begin in Orlando and end in Spokane

Bush will kick off the tour with their Orlando concert, scheduled to take place on November 14, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Spokane on December 6, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 14, 2023 – Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live,

November 15, 2023 – Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 17, 2023 – Durham, NC - DPAC

November 18, 2023 – Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

November 19, 2023 – Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater

November 21, 2023 – Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

November 22, 2023 – Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

November 24, 2023 – Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Memorial Centre

November 25, 2023 – Hamilton, ON - First Canadian Centre

November 26, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

November 28, 2023 – Madison, WI - The Sylvee

November 30, 2023 – Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

December 1, 2023 – Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

December 3, 2023 – Billings, MT - MetraPark

December 5, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

December 6, 2023 – Spokane, WA - The Fox Theater

Bush is a famous English rock band that started in the early 1990s, around the time when grunge music was taking over. They were one of the first British bands to become really popular in America after Nirvana.

Their first big album, Sixteen Stone, came out in 1994, and it was a hit. They followed it up with Razorblade Suitcase, which also did well, and songs like Comedown and Glycerine became really famous.

The band broke up in 2002, but the members—lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale, lead guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz, and drummer Nik Hughes—came back together in 2010. They have released five albums since then, the latest being The Art of Survival in 2022.