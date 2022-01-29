Gavin Rossdale kids: All about his family as he shares rare photo on daughter Daisy Lowe's birthday

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale celebrated daughter Daisy Lowe's birthday along with his three sons Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock, and Kingston James McGregor. On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the singer, who rarely shares family photos on Instagram, posted a series of snaps from his daughter's 33rd birthday, including one where he posed with all four of his children.

Rossdale took them to seafood restaurant Angler in Los Angeles to celebrate the special occasion. In the caption of his post, he wrote a message to Daisy, which read:

"Happy birthday @daisylowe what a joy you are -and we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister .we love you so much and we are in awe of you [heart emoji] enjoy this night and celebrate this year ahead .all our love"

Rossdale's oldest son Kingston also shared a snap of Daisy celebrating her birthday on his Instagram story, writing on it:

"Happy birthday big sis love u."

Daisy reposted the story, tagging her brothers Kingston and Zuma, as well as her father and wrote:

"So special to be with you."

Everything about Gavin Rossdale's family

Rossdale has four children (Images via Instagram)

Gavin Rossdale, 56, has had quite a few high-profile relationships, and arguably the most notable was his marriage to Gwen Stefani, 52, which lasted from 2002 to 2016. However, he also has a history with textile and fashion designer Pearl Lowe, 51, with whom he shares daughter Daisy.

Lowe and Rossdale first met when she was 17. Although they had a very shortlived relationship, Lowe gave birth to Rossdale's child in 1989, at the age of 18. And had it not been for the paternity test that Rossdale and his daughter took in 2004, it may never have been revealed that the singer was Daisy's biological father.

Later on, both Pearl and her daughter claimed that the 14-year-old Daisy was delighted the day the DNA test results came back. Daisy is now a very successful model and is currently dating estate agent Jordan Saul.

Gavin Rossdale met Gwen Stefani when her band, No Doubt, toured with Bush during the 1990s. The pair tied the knot in 2002. Stefani, who announced her pregnancy onstage during a Florida concert, gave birth to Rossdale's son, Kingston James McGregor, in May 2006. Kingston, who goes by the name King, is following in his father's footsteps and is an aspiring musician.

In August 2008, the couple welcomed their second son, Zuma Nesta Rock. Zuma is often seen out and about with his father and seems to share a close bond with him. In March 2014, Stefani had her last son, Apollo Bowie Flynn, with Rossdale.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rossdale's children, who are being co-parented by Stefani and their father since their divorce in 2016, seem to be close to singer Blake Shelton, who their mother married in 2021. They are reportedly a big happy family.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee