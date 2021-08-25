Who is Gwen Singer? All about Gavin Rossdale's 26-year old girlfriend

Musician Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating model Gwen Singer. The duo sparked romance rumors earlier this year, a few days before Rossdale’s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani tied the knot with Blake Shelton.

According to The Sun, the pair started dating in April. Sources close to the couple told the outlet that the duo is currently having fun together:

“Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together. It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well. She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her.”

It was also mentioned that the couple is spending time in Los Angeles:

“They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious.”

Gavin Rossdale parted ways with Gwen Stefani in 2015 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple recently met for their son’s football match but reportedly maintained a distance from each other.

The Bush frontman was previously in a relationship with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. Following his divorce from Stefani, Gavin Rossdale was reportedly linked to models Tina Louise and Natalie Goba.

Prior to dating Gwen Singer, Rossdale was also in a relationship with German model Sophia Thomalla. He called it quits with the latter in 2018.

Meet Gavin Rossdale's new girlfriend, Gwen Singer

Gwen Singer is 26-year-old model (Image via Instagram/gwensinger)

Gwen Singer is a 26-year-old model and social media influencer. She reportedly posts content on her OF page. She is also popular on other social media platforms and has more than one million followers on Instagram.

She also hosts her own podcast called POV with Gwen, where she chats with other content creators, producers and entrepreneurs. She has appeared in Young Thug, The Weeknd and Belly’s music video, Better Believe.

The model recently made news after relationship rumors with Gavin Rossdale came to light. Gwen and Gavin have a nearly 30 year age gap. She is also six years younger to the latter’s eldest daughter.

Although the relationship is relatively new, Gwen is reportedly spending time at Gavin’s residence, according to Ok!. More recently, the couple allegedly enjoyed a short vacation in Malibu.

However, it is not clear if the model has met the singer’s children so far. Gavin Rossdale shares daughter Daisy Lowe with former girlfriend Pearl Lowe. He also shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in intimate ceremony at latter’s Oklahoma ranch

Edited by Siddharth Satish